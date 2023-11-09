Fayette Christian shows appreciation to local first responders

Fayette Christian School students with Sheriff Vernon Stanforth during the FCS First Responder Appreciation Day. Submitted photos Fayette Christian School students with firefighters from the Washington Court House Fire Department. Students were able to observe vehicles and equipment from the US Army Reserve and Ohio Army National Guard.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Fayette Christian School hosted a “First Responder Appreciation Day” to honor the many first responders who faithfully and tirelessly serve our community.

This year’s event included guests from area fire, police and emergency medical services, in addition to representatives from the United States Army Reserve and Ohio Army National Guard. There was even a special appearance from the MedFlight team that services Fayette County.

The Fayette Christian School Parent-Teacher Fellowship served a complimentary lunch for all first responders, catered by Rachel Conn and Nancy McClish. Lunch was followed with a program where Pastor Rick Melvin, FCS principal, spoke from his experiences as a military chaplain and former volunteer fireman. He spoke on the importance of service and thanked all those in attendance for the many hours they serve and the sacrifices they make for the good of others.

“This event is truly one of our favorite events to host each year,” said Melvin. “We are honored to have heroes from our community visit our campus. Our students really love seeing all the vehicles and equipment up close.”

The program also included free drawings for gift cards and a portable “workplace speaker” donated by the Home Depot in Washington C.H.

Following the program, students had the opportunity to venture outside to see the various vehicles and other equipment that the first responders use in their work.