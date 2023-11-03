Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Robert A. Dittmar, Seaman, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Seth R. Bucey, Mingo Junction, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brooke Secrist, Highland Heights, Kentucky, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Enrique France, Miramar, Florida, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Erika M. Stakauskas, Cincinntati, Ohio, following close, fine $35, court costs $135, case was waived by defendant.

Abdallahi B. Waiga, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica D. Knisley, 13692 SR 41, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Austin L. Farley, Crooksville, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rahul R. Kethiri, Dayton, Ohio, 109/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Patrick M. Petrilla, Columbus, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant7

Travis L. Edden, 2242 Greenfield Sabina Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Acott B. Wisneski, Westerville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aaron C. Smith, Hillsboro, Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Fernanda L. Paucar, Cincinnati, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $205, fined $150 and costs.

Fernanda L. Paucar, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, fined $100 and costs.

Jason T. Derderian, Farmington, Michigan, 55/35 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony R. Ivory, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Roger L. Dean, 749 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexis Hines, St. Clairsville, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michele Brennan, W. Hyannispo, Massachusetts, turn signals, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Patricia R. Hughes, Wilmington, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael Bertino, Painesville, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kelvin Yeoh, Maineville, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason Scammahorn, North Richland, Texas, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.