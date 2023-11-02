Update: Man who was fatally shot during reported break-in attempt identified

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The man who was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday night during an alleged break-in attempt has been identified as 30-year-old Corey Keeton.

As previously reported by the Record-Herald, the Washington Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of East Paint Street.

At around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a caller to 911 told dispatch that he had shot a male subject who was attempting to break in his house, according to police. When officers arrived, they located a man — later identified as Keeton — laying on the front porch of the home near the front door.

Police said the man was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest.

Officers began life-saving measures until Fayette County EMS arrived, according to reports. Keeton was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene to begin an investigation into this matter, police said.

The name of the person who allegedly shot Keeton is being withheld “due to his status as a victim in the attempted burglary,” police said.