Community Calendar

Washington Court House City Schools Trunk or Treat – Oct. 31

Washington Court House City Schools is holding a Trunk-or-Treat/Community Resource Night on Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Washington High School parking lot.

Haunted Halloween at The Manor – Oct. 31

Court House Manor will host a Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 31 in your best costume for some candy and a Halloween surprise, from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Court House Manor, 555 N. Glenn Ave., Washington Court House.

Amy Price Fundraiser – Nov. 3

Court House Manor will host a fundraiser for Amy Price, who was diagnosed with stage 4 B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. There will be chicken and noodles for $6, a bake sale, and a raffle. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds benefit Amy and her family.

Simply Home Christmas Open House – Nov. 3-4

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Simply Home will host a Christmas open house at 106 W. Court St., Washington Court House with winter home decor, table linens, florals, candles and melts, etc. available to shop.

The Washington Shrine Club Spaghetti Dinner – Nov. 4

A semi-annual spaghetti dinner for the Washington Shrine Club will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mahan Building located at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. The cost is $10 per person, and all proceeds will go to Shriner’s Hospital.

35 Years of Hospice Open House Celebration – Nov. 7

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County is hosting a celebratory open house for its 35th year of service on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Metropolitan Housing Authority special meeting – Nov. 9

The Fayette County Metropolitan Housing Authority will hold a special meeting Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at the county commissioners’ fourth floor conference room to discuss personnel matters in executive session.

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Shop Hop – Nov. 10

On Friday, Nov. 10, Main Street Fayette has organized a fall shop hop for holiday shopping in downtown Washington Court House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. DORA will be in effect for the event.

Good Hope Lions Pancake & Sausage Breakfast – Nov. 11

The Good Hope Lions semi-annual Pancake & Sausage Breakfast will be held on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Nov. 13

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Fayette County Community – Crossroads Christian Church on Monday, Nov. 13 from 1-7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: FayetteCounty

Good Hope Lions Candy Store opens – Nov. 15

The Good Hope Lions Candy Store will be open from Nov. 15 to Dec. 21. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. This year, the store will be located at 1270 US Highway 62 Southwest (the former Southern State Community College facility) across from Walmart.