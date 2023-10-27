Annual Christmas parade set for Nov. 26

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington Court House Christmas Parade — set for Sunday, Nov. 26 — is accepting registrations for parade entries from now up until the deadline, Nov. 17.

There is no fee to enter the parade, as this is an event the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce looks forward to every year. Chamber President Kristy Bowers said this is a way to say thank you to the community and highlight the great people of Fayette County.

On Nov. 26, the Christmas Parade will start at 3 p.m., following the same route as last year. The parade will line up at Washington High School/Middle School and begin on Elm Street near McDonald’s, turn left onto Columbus Avenue and continue to Court Street, and will end on Circle Avenue.

A grand marshal will be chosen sometime in early November. The nominations for grand marshal will be open until the end of October.

Registration entries must be submitted to the Chamber of Commerce, using the form on its website, www.fayettecountyohio.com, or pick up a form at the office, 206 E. Court St., during business hours.