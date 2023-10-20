Final Farmers Market of the season this Saturday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — We end the 2023 Fayette County Farmers Market season with a huge round of applause for everyone who makes the market possible and a success: the vendors themselves; the volunteers, including our hard working co-managers, David and Gwen; the city of WCH who makes the parking lot available to us each Saturday; Tractor Supply who does the same on Wednesdays; the community guests and guest artists; the Master Gardeners; the many who advertise for free; the FC Tourism board; the local, state and federal agencies and funds that connect those with limited budgets to farm market fruits and vegetables. And none of these would be anything without those who support the market by shopping, many regularly and like family. With deepest appreciation to all for making 2023 a fabulous year.

I personally have missed seeing many of you these first weeks in October. During the first week, I, with my dear aunt, joined my mother in celebrating her 87th birthday in VA. Last Saturday, I took the opportunity to hike an Arc of Appalachia trail in Highland County. For those of you unfamiliar with this organization, I urge you to check out their website (https://www.arcofappalachia.org/) and make a plan to visit, hike, volunteer, stay the night, attend one of the many special events planned yearly. A treasure of trails practically in our “back yard,” purchased and maintained in order “to preserve the most intact wildlands remaining in Appalachian Ohio, and protect native communities that were millions of years in the making.”

For our final week, we are graced again with live music by David “Mac” Zinn, Appalachian balladeer (acoustic country, rock, and bluegrass). And our community guests are South Plymouth Pumpkins (Jared Persinger) weather-permitting, with a variety of pumpkins and decorative gourds and Tom’s Tool Shed (Tom McMurry) for sharpening of hand tools, mower blades, axes, and garden tools for a small fee.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Peppers, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, home grown tomatoes (cherry, slicing), winter squash (acorn, butternut and spaghetti), decorative gourds, and more.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): 7 flavors of salsa and 4 flavors of salad dressings, as well as .apple butter, elderberry jelly, strawberry cranberry jam & cinnamon pear jam.

Engeti (Alana Walters): pies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, yeast rolls, bread, cookies.

Karyn’s Kreations (Karyn Brunton): Crocheted items and handmade beaded jewelry.

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars and Texas sheet cake cookies.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats: great for grilling (and pan simmering!).

Slate Hill Farm & Orchard (Greg Hood and family): Gala and Fuji apples.

The Jam Man (David Persinger): END OF YEAR SALE: jams/jellies/fruit butters, ALL ARE $5.00. Apple crisp, cherry crisp, pumpkin bread, chocolate Texas sheet cakes with or without pecans.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.