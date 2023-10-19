Teacher’s aide under investigation for alleged sex with student

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A teacher’s aide at Washington Court House City Schools is under investigation for alleged unlawful sexual conduct with a 13-year-old student.

On Sept. 7, the parents of the alleged victim, who is now 15-years-old, reported to the Washington Police Department that they found text messages on their son’s phone that led them to believe that a “sexual situation has been going on between their son” and the teacher’s aide, according to reports.

The student reportedly explained to his parents “that things sexual in nature had occurred between him” and the teacher’s aide approximately two years ago and that it happened several times.

The parents told police that the teacher’s aide routinely messaged their son and “came to their residence to try to explain the messages away as her being involved in his life,” reports said.

The suspect’s name is not being released because there have been no charges and the case is still under investigation.

The aide was placed on paid administrative leave, according to Washington Court House Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey.

“Initially, the allegations came from the parents of the alleged victim,” Bailey told the Record-Herald. “In doing my due diligence, I confirmed with the police department that they were aware. I elected to put the individual on paid administrative leave while the police conducted their investigation. It all stems from an alleged personal incident away from the school. Right now, we are just waiting to get the facts and the results of the police investigation. That will dictate how we respond moving forward.”

Besides this incident, no other sexual misconduct allegations have been made against the teacher’s aide, according to Bailey.