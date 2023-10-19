MTHS trio earns All-FAC in cross country; MTMS girls win FAC title

The Miami Trace High School cross country team at the FAC meet at Jackson Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (l-r); Belle DeBruin, Nora Morrison, Jayda Jones, Paige Fitzgerald, Karleigh Cooper, Kamika Bennett and Coach Jeff Smallwood. Not pictured Tori Peterson. Washington High School girls cross country team members at the FAC meet in Jackson Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (l-r); Addison Weaver, June Maddox, Alicia Naveratte, and Kayle Boehm. Miami Trace’s Karleigh Cooper (left) placed fifth and Kamika Bennett placed seventh in the Frontier Athletic Conference cross country meet at Jackson High School Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Both runners earned First-Team, All-FAC distinction by placing in the top seven. Miami Trace runners are pictured next to McClain and Hillsboro contestants at the start of the girls’ 5000-meter run at the FAC meet in Jackson Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. For Miami Trace, (l-r, back); Belle DeBruin, Paige Fitzgerald; (front, l-r); Kamika Bennett, Karleigh Cooper, Tori Peterson, Nora Morrison and Jayda Jones. Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman placed fourth out of 59 runners in the boys’ 5000-meter run at the FAC meet in Jackson, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Fliehman earns First Team, All-FAC honors and will be among the student-athletes recognized at the conference’s fall sports banquet next month. Washington’s Caleb Atkinson, left, (8th grade and All-FAC 5th place) with his cousin and teammate Wyatt Putney (9th grade) at the FAC meet in Jackson Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Miami Trace Middle School runner Alli Knect on the course at the FAC meet in Jackson Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Knect won the FAC, out of 25 total runners, in a time of 14:19. The Miami Trace Middle School girls cross country team won the Frontier Athletic Conference meet Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at Jackson High School. (l-r); Emily Parsley, Celia Morrison, Karlee Johnson, Alli Knect, Kaytlyn Burns, Kami Kulin, Madelyn McClaskey, and Cailin Johnson. Photo by Andrea Johnson Washington Middle School’s Eva Bennett (left), placed second and Anna Tackage placed seventh at the FAC meet at Jackson High School Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The start of the FAC middle school cross country race at Jackson High School Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Kami Kulin, Karlee Johnson, Alli Knect, Cailin Johnson, Celia Morrison, and Kaytlyn Burns and for Washington, (l-r); Anna Tackage, Eva Bennett and Abigail Huff. Washington High School cross country team members at the FAC meet Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at Jackson High School. David Bennett, T.J. Ooten, Ethan Miteff, Nathan Reed, Wyatt Putney, Channing Wightman, Randon Stolzenburg, Avery Wightman, Trace Bartruff, and Jeston Everhart. Miami Trace’s Karlee Johnson (left) keeps pace with Washington’s Anna Tackage during the middle school event at the FAC meet Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Justin Robinson of Miami Trace competing in the FAC cross country meet at Jackson High School Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Washington Middle School contestants at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet at Jackson High School Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (l-r); Eva Bennett, Abigail Huff and Anna Tackage. Seth Thompson of Miami Trace enters the stadium for the finish of the FAC cross country 5000-meter run Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

JACKSON — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its annual cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 14 at Jackson High School.

A total of 59 middle school and 107 high school student-athletes took part.

In the 5000-meter high school girls’ race, two Miami Trace runners placed in the top seven to earn All-FAC honors.

Karleigh Cooper was fifth in 22:16 and Kamika Bennett was seventh in 22:41.

Hillsboro won the FAC girls championship with 33 placement points, narrowly edging out Chillicothe (35).

Miami Trace was third with 72 placement points and McClain was fourth with 98.

Washington and Jackson did not have enough runners (a minimum of five are needed) to post a team score.

Alicia Navarrete was the top placer for Washington, taking 35th in 28:52.

Alana McKenzie of Chillicothe won in 20:05.

Other First Team, All-FAC placers are: Taylor Thoroman, Hillsboro, 2nd, 21:29; Katherine McCallum, Chillicothe, 3rd, 21:45; Jailyn Williams, Hillsboro, 4th, 22:12 and Payton McQuirt of Chillicothe who placed sixth in 22:23.

Brooke Baldwin of McClain was the first member of her team to conclude the race, taking 17th in 25:11.

Jackson’s Syliva Arthurs was 11th in 23:52.

Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman placed fourth out of 59 runners to earn First Team, All-FAC recognition. He ran a time of 17:39.

Washington’s Avery Wightman was the first Blue Lion to finish, placing 10th in 18:50.

Corbin Winkle of Hillsboro was the FAC champion with a time of 16:42.

Other First Team, All-FAC winners for 2023 include: Daniel Hurff, Chillicothe, 2nd, 17:01; Jayden Beverly, Chillicothe, 3rd, 17:17; Noah Flores, Chillicothe, 5th, 17:44; Matthew Gibson, Jackson, 6th, 17:51 and Rason Brunck, Hillsboro, 7th, 18:00.

McClain top result came from Dart Stovall who was 32nd in 21:26.

Chillicothe won the high school boys race with 31 placement points.

Hillsboro was second with 46 points, followed by Jackson with 72 points.

Washington placed fourth with 104 points, closely followed by Miami Trace with 108 points and McClain with 173 placement points.

Miami Trace won the middle school girls’ FAC title with 34 placement points.

Miami Trace’s Alli Knect won the race in 14:19.

Greenfield was second with 44 placement points and Jackson was third with 47 points.

Washington’s Eva Bennett took second in 14:46.

Lila Banks of Greenfield was fourth out of 25 total runners in 15:15.

Hillsboro’s Parker Wilkin was ninth in 16:27.

For Chillicothe, Kearston Archer was third in 14:56.

In the middle school boys’ meet, Hillsboro won with 36 placement points.

Jackson was second with 43 points, followed by Miami Trace with 60 and Washington with 75 points.

Alexander Reed of Hillsboro placed first in a field of 34 runners. (Time for the middle school boys were not available.)

Caleb Atkinson of Washington was fifth; Gabe Carson of Miami Trace placed sixth; Levi Wood of Chillicothe was third; Griffen Michael of Jackson was fourth and Isaac Mincey of Greenfield was 17th.

Miami Trace High School Girls Results

Karleigh Cooper, 4th, 22:16; Kamika Bennett, 7th, 22:41; Tori Peterson, 19th, 25:29; Jayda Jones, 24th, 26:55; Belle DeBruin, 31st, 27:42; Paige Fitzgerald, 36th, 28:54; Nora Morrison, 39th, 29:09.16

Washington High School Girls Results

Alicia Navarrete, 35th, 28:52; Addison Weaver, 42nd, 30:15; June Maddux, 47th, 35:32

McClain High School Girls Results

Brooke Baldwin, 17th, 25:11; Katrina Sturgeon, 18th, 25:27; Laura Barber, 26th, 27:02; Sierra Barton, 28th, 27:11; Liv Stegbauer, 33rd, 28:12; Ashley Mitchell, 37th, 29:05; Bailey Mitchell, 40th, 29:34; Laura Stevenson, 45th, 34:46; Vada Ponder, 46th, 35:07

Hillsboro High School Girls Results

Taylor Thoroman, 2nd, 21:29; Jailyn Williams, 4th, 22:12; Ramsey Haines, 8th, 23:08; Kennedy Sexton, 9th, 23:27; Brooklyn Lucarello, 10th, 23:46; Olivia Covault, 13th, 24:11; Abbey Letts, 14th, 24:15; Bryauna Bailey, 16th, 24:34; Brynne Holsted, 27th, 27:04; Claire Winkle, 34th, 28:17; Sofia Mezo-Mil, 43rd, 31:38

Washington High School Boys Results

Avery Wightman, 10th, 18:50; Wyatt Putney, 20th, 19:52; David Bennett, 27th, 20:48; Channing Wightman, 30th, 21:10; Jeston Everhart, 33rd, 21:45; Nathan Reed, 35th, 21:57; Randon Stolzenburg, 38th, 22:29; T.J. Ooten, 39th, 22:32; Trace Bartruff, 48th, 24:05; Ethan Miteff, 49th, 24:55

Miami Trace High School Boys Results

Eli Fliehman, 4th, 17:39; Joshua Lewis, 25th, 20:16; Justin Everhart, 26th, 20:39; Seth Thompson, 34th, 21:48; Justin Robinson, 40th, 22:36; Garrett Carson, 42nd, 22:44.60; Lyndon Phillilps, 44th, 22:56; Holten Pepper, 59th, 39:41

Hillsboro High School Boys Results

Corbin Winkle, 1st, 16:42; Rason Brunck, 7th, 18:00; Ryan Howland, 8th, 18:16; Chris Sowders, 13th, 19:19; Cooper Swope, 19th, 19:49; Jacob Schommer, 50th, 25:05; Jayden Wells, 52nd, 25:55

McClain High School Boys Results

Dart Stovall, 32nd, 21:26; Nicolas Alvarez, 41st, 22:44.5; Robert Surritt, 45th, 23:09; Zach Scales, 47th, 23:55; Nathan Alvarez, 53rd, 25:57; Jesse Van Hoose, 55th, 28:00; Max Colburn, 56h, 28;21; Avery Truman, 57th, 32:00

Miami Trace Middle School Girls Results

Alli Knect, 1st, 14:19; Karlee Johnson, 5th, 15:52; Cailin Johnson, 14th, 17;14; Kaytlyn Burns, 15th, 17:27; Emily Parsley, 16th, 17:47; Maddie McClaskey, 19th, 18:29; Celia Morrison, 22nd, 19:48; Kami Kulin, 23rd, 20:30

Washington Middle School Girls Results

Eva Bennett, 2nd, 14:46; Anna Tackage, 7th, 15:58; Abigail Huff, 18th, 18:03

Greenfield Middle School Girls Results

Lila Banks, 4th, 15:15; Kalliegh Freeze, 8th, 16:01; Adelynn Marple, 11th, 16:49; Alaina Best, 21st, 19:19; Riley Lannin, 25th, 24:17

Hillsboro Middle School Girls Results

Parker Wilkin, 9th, 16:27; Emarey Schurman, 10th, 16:34; Abriann Anderson, 20th, 18:35

Washington Middle School Boys Results

Caleb Atkinson, 5th; Colton Osborne, 18th; Matthew Jones, 20th; Jonah Weaver, 22nd; Braedan Curl, 25th; Hunter Leach, 32nd

Miami Trace Middle School Boys Results

Gabe Carson, 6th; Ryan Hatert, 11th; Cam Thoroman, 13th; Luke Robinette, 15th; J.D. King, 26th; Kaden Batson, 28th; Owen Copas, 29th

Hillsboro Middle School Boys Results

Alexander Read, 1st; Mason Rinal, 2nd; Trenton Gulley, 8th; Luke Letts, 14th; Tyler Bender, 16th; Robert Hanson, 23rd

Greenfield Middle School Boys Results

Isaac Mincey, 17th; Zander Lyons, 30th

* Times for middle school boys individuals was not available.

Washington and Miami Trace runners will compete in the District meet at Rio Grande Saturday at 9 a.m.