Washington defeats New Lexington in Sectional, 5-1

The Washington High School soccer team on the pitch at WHS following a 5-1 Sectional tournament win over New Lexington Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (front, l-r); Magan Coy, Abi Forsythe, Laynie Swonger and Olivia Haycook; (middle, l-r); Jannyah Villalobos Burns, Destany Sndyer, Kaithlyn Maquiling, Lyndyn Gibbs and Tyrena Cowman; (back, l-r); head coach Brandan Ellars, Kimber White, Kaylee Scott, Calee Ellars, Avah Ruggles, Khalia Smith, Havannah Villalobos Burns and assistant coach Ashley Burden. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Abi Forsythe (second from left) is congratulated by Kaithlyn Maquiling after Forsythe scored for Washington during a Sectional tournament match against New Lexington Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Also pictured for Washington are Havannah Villalobos Burns (left) and Jannyah Villalobos Burns (35). Washington’s Olivia Haycook (right) fires a shot toward the goal during a Division II Sectional tournament game against New Lexington at Washington High School Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Pictured for New Lexington in January Baker.

On an overcast, chilly Monday, Oct. 16, the Washington Lady Lion soccer team welcomed the squad from New Lexington High School for a Division II Sectional tournament game.

Washington was the No. 16 seed and New Lexington was seeded No. 17.

The Lady Lions set what may be a school record, scoring just 14 seconds into the match and went on to post a 5-1 victory.

Washington improves to 2-16 with the win and has the formidable task now of travling to Lancaster on Thursday to face the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Fairfield Union (14-1-2). Play begins at 6 p.m. that night.

For now, it is reason enough to celebrate the second win of the season for Washington.

Washington’s first win of the season was a 5-0 victory at Madison Plains on Aug. 26.

Kaithlyn Maquiling scored the first goal of the match, 14 seconds in, with an assist from Destany Snyder. This was the only assisted goal of the match, according to head coach Brandan Ellars.

Washington scored again at the 30:00 mark of the first half, this goal from Abi Forsythe.

At the 8:52 mark of the half, Avah Ruggles scored for Washington.

The Lady Lions held a 3-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Calee Ellars scored at 39:09 and 7:23.

Lilah Carson scored for New Lexington at the 36:09 mark of the second half.

Washington fired away almost at will on the New Lexington goal, taking 47 shots in the match.

“I give (credit) to New Lex,” Ellars said. “We’re a team just like them. Tonight we got to be the ones who came out on top. But, they fought hard. They played us hard the whole game. They didn’t give up. That’s something I try to instill in our girls — no matter what the game is, or who the opponent is, fight hard and fight to the end.

“There are no plays off,” Ellars said. “Neither team took a play off. They both fought hard. It just feels good to come out on top in this one.

“When you have a season like ours, full of ups and downs, (winning) our last home game here, now we have to play the No. 1 seed, we’re going to give it everything we’ve got,” Ellars said. “That’s all I can ask of the girls.”

New Lexington finishes the 2023 season at 0-17-1.