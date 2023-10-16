Unified Christian Men’s Chorus to present annual Veterans Day program

WILMINGTON — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will present the annual Veterans Day program at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m.

This group has been honoring all veterans for over 10 years, and has focused on individual groups such as World War II veterans, Green Beret members, Purple Heart recipients, and most recently, all of the men and women serving during the Vietnam War years.

At this year’s program, all veterans in attendance will receive a Challenge Coin in appreciation from the people of Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties, with a tribute from the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus.

“We have a goal of having 200 veterans to attend this program and be honored,” said a news release from the chorus. “Free child care will be provided for children under the age of 5. Parking is in the rear of the building, and there is no admission charge.”