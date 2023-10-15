Lady Lion volleyball falls to Gallia Academy in Sectional quarterfinal match

GALLIPOLIS — The Washington High School volleyball season came to an end Saturday, Oct. 14 in the first match of the Sectional tournament.

Washington made the long trip to Gallipolis to take on Gallia Academy.

Washington lost the match in straight sets, 22-25, 18-25 and 22-25.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to move forward in our tournament run this year,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said.

In serving, Maggi Wall, Scotti Quigley, Jordan Mead and Aysha Haney each had one ace.

Natalie Truex led Washington with nine kills. Calliegh Wead-Salmi had five kills, Wall had three and Quigley had two.

Haney led the Lions with 23 set assists.

Quigley had one solo block and three block assists and Wead-Salmi had two block assists.

Wall and Wead-Salmi shared the team lead in digs, each with 14.

Jarika Mick had nine digs and Mead and Haney each had six digs.

Washington finishes the season 4-17. They went 1-9 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Gallia Academy improves to 12-11 on the season and will play at the No. 2 seed, Unioto, Monday at 7 p.m. in the Sectional semifinals.

“This season was full of both growth and struggle within our program as we battled through injuries early on,” DeAtley said. “But, the girls never gave up. They were relentless with working through the adversity as it came their way.

“They gave a lot of effort to attack each game working as a team and relying on each other to compete,” DeAtley said. “This group is a special group as they have made a lot of memories on and off the court and have given back to our youth programs as well as the community in different ways.

“I’d like to thank our seven seniors — Addison Knisley, Kierstyn Mitchell, Lilly Shaw, Calleigh Wead-Salmi, Jordan Mead, Addison Shiltz and Natalie Truex — for their leadership and dedication to the program. They have overcome a lot in (their) four years of playing Blue Lion Volleyball and their love for the game was evident from the start,” DeAtley said.

“They have each played since their middle school years and we have been able to see them grow from the years when they were just beginning their volleyball journey,” DeAtley said. “It has been a pleasure being able to see them grow and develop as young ladies and we wish them the best in their future senior seasons as well as after graduation. Our gym will always be theirs to call their home court!”

In other matches involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams, McClain improved to 13-9 Saturday with a 3-0 win over River Valley. Scores of the sets were: 25-8, 25-15 and 25-23.

McClain, the No. 14 seed, plays at the home of another team of Tigers, Circleville, the No. 3 seed, Monday at 7 p.m.

Hillsboro, the No. 17 seed, played at No. 16 seed Waverly Saturday.

The Waverly Tigers won that match, 3-1. Scores of the sets were: 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25.

Waverly (now 9-15) visits the No. 1 seed Sheridan Monday.

Hillsboro and Waverly played twice during the regular season and Waverly won both matches, 3-2.

Chillicothe (11-11) hosts Columbus Briggs Tuesday night in Central District action.