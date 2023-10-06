What’s really inside the sealed package?

We are a nation divided between core values right before a presidential election. People are passionate about their side. Politicians are proclaiming their promises on what they will do for us. They package a plan to a better life through a variety of ideas and programs. In my lifetime, there have been many federal, state, and local elections. Every election I can remember, there were those who made some very attractive promises but only a few carried them out. The package we vote for might not be what is sealed up inside of it.

This following is a paragraph from an earlier article that I had written; “The Package Is Not The Seed.”

In the early 1970s, my friend and I decided to plant a garden. We both were raised on food grown in the garden and we wanted to experience fresh vegetables again. We bought packages of seed. planted the seed in rows and at the end of the row we attached the empty package on a stake. By doing this we would know what was planted in each row. Time went by and the garden was growing. In our cucumber row we noticed that the cucumbers were doing really well. They were growing bigger than we ever imaged. They finally grew so big that we thought we might enter them in the Ohio State Fair. We told my friend’s dad that he just had to see our giant cucumbers. He came over and when he saw them he started to chuckle. He said: “Boys those are zucchini.” He didn’t give the cucumber package a second look. The seed was not what was advertised on the package.

Unfortunately, many people offer a package that does not reflect what is inside. In life there are many things that are not what they are advertised to be. There is a source that always represents the truth but it is not opinion or preference. Most of us, at one time or the other, have not dug deep enough to know the facts about someone or something. We need to take a breath and make sure that our core values and beliefs come from a biblical world view.

John 1:17, “The Law was given through Moses, but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.”

It is available to everyone who seeks to find it.

