WCH Police investigate alleged drug trafficking

Brya Labig
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Police are currently investigating a reported drug trafficking incident from Sunday, Oct. 1.

While on patrol in the 700 block of East Temple Street at approximately 1:48 a.m., a Washington Court House Police Department officer stopped a male who had an active arrest warrant through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, according to reports. The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Paul Kettles.

Kettles was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. A search was conducted and officers reportedly located drugs and drug paraphernalia in the offender’s book bag. All items were seized for evidence processing.

The case is still currently under investigation.

