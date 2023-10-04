Third-annual benefit for leukemia fighters this Saturday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The third-annual “Poker Run for Leukemia fighters, Gary & Tristen” will take place this Saturday.

Eleven-year-old Gary Lewis and 17-year-old Tristen Mider continue to battle leukemia after being diagnosed in 2021. Gary and Tristen, along with their families, face the many, daily hardships of a childhood cancer diagnosis. The past Poker Run events have been very successful, but the benefit is hoping to have an even better year in 2023.

This year’s poker run will start and end at the VFW Post 3762 in Washington Court House. Registration and breakfast will take place from 9-11 a.m.. Cost to participate is $25 per bike with all proceeds going to the Lewis and Mider families. Jeeps, trucks, and other vehicles are welcome to participate.

The ride will consist of three stops with kickstands up at 11 a.m. and last bike is at 4 p.m. The after-party will be a benefit concert featuring the Aaron Buckley Band starting at 6 p.m. with special guests to perform first.

The after-party will take place immediately following the Poker Run at the VFW Post 3762. Gates will open at 3 p.m. for those not participating in the poker run. Admission is $5 per person with all proceeds going directly to the Lewis and Mider families. Admission is included for those who participate in the poker run.

Additionally, there will be multiple ways for individuals to support these families: through ride participation, t-shirt sales, 50/50, raffles, a silent auction, food sales and more.

The Gary & Tristen Benefit Page is located on Facebook for updates on event details. The Gary & Tristen Benefit is thankful for any kind of support received, including the incredible help of the following sponsors:

– Platinum Sponsors: Riten Industries, VFW Post 3762

– Diamond Sponsors: Parrett Insurance, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 25, IBSM Roofing & Construction, Command Heating & Cooling, Eagles Aerie 423.

– Gold Sponsors: Central Ohio Exterminating, American Legion Rider Post 25, Shirley Pauley & Family, The Guest House Spa, Nichols Plumbing & Excavating, American Legion Post 25, BF Custom Concrete, LLC, Center Pizza, C&C Innovations Company & General Contractors.

– Silver Sponsors: the Kirkpatrick family, Johnson Home Repair, Awesome Real Estate, JoLynne Meade, Ryan McClish, Chiropractic Health & Wellness, True Blue Tattoo, The Crabtree family, Pauley’s NAPA Auto Parts, Pinkerton Remodeling & Renovations.