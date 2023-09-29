MT students recognized for perfect scores

Front Row: Miami Trace Board of Education members Bruce Kirkpatrick, Charlie Andrews, Dave Miller, Jacklyn Farrens, and Rob Dawson. Back row: Miami Trace students as listed with perfect scores. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Miami Trace Local Schools recognized the students who earned a perfect score last year on one or more of their Ohio State Tests.

This testing is administered every spring. Thirty-seven students were recognized, which “is the most students Miami Trace has ever had to be recognized for this phenomenal accomplishment,” said Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser.

“We congratulate these students and compliment their work ethic in earning perfect test scores,” Pittser said. “In addition, we would like to express our gratitude to the staff members who served in supporting students’ well-rounded educational experiences. We recognize that all facets of a student’s journey, including parent/family engagement, affect performance. Congrats and well done, Panthers!”

The following students were recognized:

From the third grade tests: Vincent Berryhill – Math, Grace Bihl – Math, Wyatt Meyer – Math, Lucas Shepard – ELA & Math, Tanner Stanforth – Math, Paisley Thompson – Math, Sophia Wilson – Math

From the fourth grade tests: Anthony Armintrout – Math, Camden Bennett – Math, Emrey Dato – Math, Joseph Frazer – Math, Loryn Hays – Math, Ava Hoppes – Math, Keeton Kunka – Math, Paige LeBeau – ELA & Math, Kyra McIver – Math, Aiden McKirgan – Math, Piper Rickman – Math, Hannah Roath – ELA & Math, Lucy Siler – Math, Adelyn Sosa – Math, Hunter Vance – Math, Jasmine Wycuff – Math

From the fifth grade tests: Korinthia Bennett – Math, Izias Housh – ELA, Kamri Reno – ELA & Math

From the sixth grade tests: Corbin (Lane) Coe – Math, Jarett Phipps – Math, Luke Robinette – Math

From the seventh grade tests: Matthew Barnard – Math

From the eighth grade tests: Dylan Ely – Science

Moving into the high school end-of-course exams: Kenton Berry – Geometry, Kamika Bennett – Geometry, Isabelle DeBruin – Geometry, Emma McCullah – Algebra, Levi Morrison – History, Emily Turner – Government