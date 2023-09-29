Hear and see the truth

God created all things. In the beginning He created the world we live in and all of the living creatures including us. There are people that do not believe this, but that does not mean that it is not true. After many years in consideration of Darwin’s’ theory, science shows more proof for the biblical account of creation than Darwin’s idea that life just evolved on its own.

There will always be opinions and ideas that prove to be true and others that prove to be false. Just because someone makes a statement, and then represents it to be a fact, it does not make it so. In the dead of winter I could tell you that it is a comfortable 72 degrees outside and if you dress for 72 degrees and go out into the winter blast of air, you will freeze. Or I could tell you the sun is bright when there is a thunderstorm raging, and if you believe me and go out without an umbrella you will get drenched. These things may seem to be absurd, but people can believe things just as absurd that have no truth in them. It has happened down through history as people are conquered through propaganda by those that want to take control.

The bible says in 2 Thessalonians 2, “we can believe a lie and be damned.” It also says in Hosea 4:6 “we perish for lack of knowledge.”

Many things we hear are truth so we have to be able to distinguish between truth and a lie. The very source of truth is God. He sent His son Jesus to deliver that truth to us. He then gave us a book that gives us those truths we need to live a victorious life. Finally, He sent His Spirit to live in us; who will lead us and guide us into all truth.

We are being bombarded with contradicting ideas and thoughts on a daily basis from various sources. When building a house, if our foundation is built on opinions and preferences and not on absolute truth, math, logic and facts, our house will collapse.

Jesus said in Matthew 7:26-27, “Everyone who hears my sayings and does not do them will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand: and the rains descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it fell. and great was it’s fall.”

In order to know the truth, we need a divine presence to help us sort through all of the things we are being told. This divine presence is available to everyone free of charge. Just allow the Spirit of the living God to fill you by asking and believing that He will do it. He wants to have a relationship with you and has gone to great lengths to make it happen.

These are the things we hear at the Gathering Place every Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30, and Wednesday evening at 7. We have Youth Group and First Steps Recovery Sunday evening at 6. You are invited to come and see for yourself.