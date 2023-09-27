Community Calendar

MT Elementary LPDC meeting – Sept. 27

The Miami Trace Elementary Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the elementary school’s first floor conference room at 4:05 p.m. Guests are welcome.

Murder Mystery Event – Sept. 29

A Murder Mystery Event themed “The Case for Matrimonial Bliss” will be held at Deer Creek Lodge & Conference Center in Mt. Sterling starting at 6:30 p.m., featuring a cash bar and dinner buffet.

Historic Washington Cemetery Tour – Sept. 30

The annual Historic Washington Cemetery Tour is returning again for 2023. Guests are invited to join in on a guided tour to hear the stories of Fayette County residents and their contributions to the community. The event is presented by Carriage Court Assisted Living and Memory Support, Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau, and Kirkpatrick Funeral Home. The date is set for Saturday, Sept. 30 and hayrides will run from 5-8 p.m. Hayrides will depart from the Fayette County Commission on Aging building, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H.

Murder Mystery Event – Sept. 30

A Murder Mystery Event themed “Murder at The Opera” will be held at Deer Creek Lodge & Conference Center in Mt. Sterling beginning at 6:30 p.m., featuring a cash bar and dinner buffet.

Barnyard Bash – Sept. 30

The 10th-annual “Barnyard Bash,” an all-day festival, will be held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds with music from all genres. There will also be food and drinks.

Peterson Fall Fest – Oct. 1

State Rep. Bob Peterson invites the community out to his home for the 14th-annual Peterson Fall Fest. Always the first Sunday in October, this year’s event will be held Sunday, Oct. 1, 4-7 p.m., at 5564 Grassy Branch Rd, Sabina. Hayrides, pumpkin’ chunking, apple cider pressing, kettle corn over the fire, BBQ, dinner, homemade donuts and more. No need to rsvp, just show up and enjoy the beauty of fall on the farm.

Retired Teachers meeting – Oct. 5

The Fayette County Retired Teachers will meet on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Fellowship Hall at Grace United Methodist Church. Social hour begins at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Cost of the meal is $13. There will be a speaker from ORTA , the 50/50 raffle, and the memorial service for all members who passed away this past year. Please make a reservation to Elise Garringer by the end of September.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Oct. 7

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Jeffersonville Lions Club, 1 Railroad St., on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call Kathy Shriver at 740-463-3521, 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Jefferlions

Adena Collective Goods Book and Gift Sale – Oct. 10

The Adena Fayette Medical Center Volunteers will be sponsoring a Collective Goods Books and Gift one day sale on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the Adena Fayette Medical Center Board Room, 1430 Columbus Ave. Great products at great prices. Proceeds will benefit patient care projects. The volunteers appreciate the community’s caring support.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Oct. 10

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the WCH Grace Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, 740-437-7106 or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: GraceUMC

Red Cross Blood Drive – Oct. 19

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Adena Fayette Medical Center’s Medical Arts conference room, Building 2, on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 1-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AFMC