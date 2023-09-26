Enhancing the Miami Trace culture

The Miami Trace High School Superintendent Advisory Council: Back Row (left to right): Lilly Waddle, Austin Brown, Cameron Morton, Alex Utrera, Dane Wilt, Bryson Yeoman, Julian Baker, Alex Robinson, Ben Mathews, Maddie Jones, Isabelle DeBruin, Raelin Pepper, Emily Turner, Blake Steele, Aiden Pence. Front Row (left to right): Grace Green, Jaclyn Seymour, Emily Reeves, Eric Taylor, Valeria Cardenas, Elizabeth Webb, Hannah Houck, Sydney Carter, Lydia Castle Submitted photos The Miami Trace Middle School Superintendent Advisory Council: Back Row (left to right): Ty Huffman, Charlie Anderson, Maddy Bunch, Matt Barnard, Natalie Stoughton, Joanna Fessler. Front Row (left to right): Clint Wilt, Henry Meyer, Lucas Pitzer, Molly Wilt, Jalaura Williams, Adriana Gonzalez, Gracie Lyons, Ava Babineau, Zach Lewis Submitted photos

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Miami Trace Local School District has added a Superintendent Advisory Council program for the middle school, after great influence from the high school’s student council of the previous year, providing the younger Panthers an opportunity to be more involved in the school and community.

Embedded in the District Strategic Plan for Miami Trace is a goal concerning “district culture.” As part of this goal, the MT Strategic Planning Committee developed a communications strategy, and it is within this section of the plan that one can find the function of the superintendent’s advisory councils.

“The main goal of this establishment is to provide student input on the many aspects within a school community,” said Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser. “Hearing from our student body is important to us. Listening and conversing with our students proves beneficial in building relationships that will lend to a positive climate and culture.”

How many students are on the council this year?

“There are two councils or groups this year,” explained Pittser, “and based on input from our high school council last school year, we created a middle school council this year. We now have approximately 24 students at the high school level and 15 students in the middle school group.”

How often do the student councils meet?

“We meet monthly. Our meetings are held both in the school buildings and at the central office,” said Pittser, “but the setting rotates in order to expand interactions among the staff and students.”

One of the biggest highlights of Miami Trace’s council meetings, as of more recently, has been the implementation of their “Big Panther Little Panther Program.”

According to Pittser, high school students are linked with an elementary classroom where they serve as mentors to the elementary students during study hall periods or extra time during the school day. They may read to the younger students, work on math facts with them, play with them at recess, or simply spend quality time with them in order to foster healthy relationships.

“Being on a central campus, we strive to make the most out of having access to all grade levels on one site,” explained Pittser. “This program continues to be one of enjoyment for all involved.”

Another worthy event designed by this council is the eighth grade Transition Event that occurs in February, which enables incoming freshmen to interact with high school students to learn about their entrance into high school. The council members are still modifying this event as this past spring was the first time it was held, according to Pittser.

In general, these student representatives collaborate with staff to exchange ideas aimed at further enhancing the educational experiences of all MT students.