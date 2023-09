On Monday afternoon, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Old 35 at Inskeep Road, heading eastbound. The accident caused a fire inside the engine of a mini-van. No serious injuries were reported. Authorities were on the scene investigating. Brya Labig | R-H photos On Monday afternoon, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Old 35 at Inskeep Road, heading eastbound. The accident caused a fire inside the engine of a mini-van. No serious injuries were reported. Authorities were on the scene investigating. Brya Labig | R-H photos

