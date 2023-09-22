Proverbs 29:23, “A mans pride shall bring him low: but honour shall uphold the humble in spirit.”
It is healthy to have a good self-image, but an exaggerated opinion of ourselves will eventually lead to embarrassment and humiliation.
Pride shows itself in many ways. Let us take a look at the following.
Self-esteem- “for he flattereth himself in his own eyes.”
Conceit- “for if a man think himself to be something, when he is nothing, he deceiveth himself.”
Careless hearing- “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your ownselves.”
An unbridled tongue- “If any man among you seem to be religious and bridleth not his tongue, but deceieth his own heart, this man’s religion is in vain.”
Spiritual poverty-Revelation 3:17, “Because thou sayeth, I am rich and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked.”
Humility is a strange thing. When you think you’ve gained it, you’ve lost it.
Anchor Baptist Church
456 Jamison Rd.
Washington Court House, OH 43160
740-333-7777