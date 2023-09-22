Lady Lions shut out by Lady Indians, 7-0

Washington goalkeeper Calee Ellars defends a penalty kick during the first half of the match against Hillsboro on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Washington Lady Lions (1-10, 0-5) came into their home soccer contest on Thursday against the Hillsboro Lady Indians (3-5, 3-2) fresh off of a highly competitive contest on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Miami Trace in which they lost a close 1-0 decision.

Washington was looking for their first win in the Frontier Athletic Conference this season. Earlier in the fall, the Lady Lions fell to Hillsboro 5-0.

The Lady Lions found themselves down early as Hillsboro scored with 28:24 and 21:21 left in the opening half to take a quick 2-0 lead. Hillsboro would add one more goal with just over two minutes left to take a 3-0 lead into the half.

The Lady Indians would outscore the Lady Lions 4-0 in the second half to take a 7-0 shutout victory back to Highland County.

Statistically for Washington, Calee Ellars had 20 saves in goal at 29 shots at goal.

Destany Snyder had six shots at goal for the Lady Lions.

Washington (1-11, 0-6) is back in action on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Westfall (4-5, 2-0) at 11 a.m.

Hillsboro (4-5, 4-2) plays again on Monday, Sept. 25 at Wilmington (1-6-1, 0-5) at 7 p.m.