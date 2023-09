Members of the Fayette County Republican Women’s Club recently attended the Ohio Federation of Republican Women’s Annual Meeting and Fall Conference at Deercreek State Park Conference Center. The theme was “Agriculture, Government and Me.” In addition to the annual business meeting, various speakers and work sessions were the highlight of the two-day event. Pictured are Martha Cooper, Kathy Schriver, Jane Lynch, Lisa Peterson and Carolyn Stricklen.

Submitted photo