Final Wednesday Farmers Market of the season this week

Bridgeview Gardens will have fall mums and gourds at the final Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photos Slate Hill Farm & Orchard will have apples on hand. Submitted photos

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The 2023 Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market season comes to an end this week.

The vendors are most grateful for the patronage and support our community has continued to show again this season. This Wednesday, vendors are bringing apples, a variety of seasonal produce, fall mums and gourds, brats, cookies, crocheted baby essentials and wax melts.

The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m. is now doing central credit/debit card processing: please see Nancy of Cozy Baby Blessings for details. (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can also be used for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): FALL MUMS and gourds! Tomatoes, green beans, zucchini, potatoes & sweet potatoes, cabbage, peppers, winter squash: Acorn, Butternut, & Spaghetti squash, and more!

SLATE HILL FARM & ORCHARD (Greg Hood and family): APPLES: Galas & Fujis.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars, maple glazed apple crisp cookies and pumpkin cookies with butter cream icing.

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): WAX MELT WEDNESDAY! Over 40 scents now including the Fall and Holiday favorites, Pumpkin Pie Spice, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Maple Walnut Fudge, Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow, Clove, Christmas Cabernet and Gingerbread. Also, handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Credit and debit cards accepted.