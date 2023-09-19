Cavaliers win FAC boys golf title, Haller wins Player of the Year

2023 ALL-FAC BOYS GOLF TEAM — (standing, l-r); John Wall and Garrett Wahl of Washington; Vincent Haller, Player of the Year, and Kaiden Koch of Chillicothe; Will Miller of Washington; Kaleb Elliott of Chillicothe; Brady Armstrong of Miami Trace; and Jackson Oyer of Chillicothe. Washington’s Garrett Wahl was the match medalist and led Washington with a 73 at the Frontier Athletic Conference Championship on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at the Chillicothe Country Club. Miami Trace senior Kaden Noble led the Panthers with a 90 at the Frontier Athletic Conference Championship on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at the Chillicothe Country Club.

CHILLICOTHE — The 2023 Frontier Athletic Conference boys golf championship took place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at the Chillicothe Country Club.

Coming into the match, Chillicothe was leading the way at 27-3, followed by Washington at 24-6, Miami Trace at 19-11, Jackson at 14-16, Hillsboro at 5-25, and McClain at 0-30.

Chillicothe won the event with a score of 320, followed by Washington with 323, Jackson with 358, Miami Trace with 366, Hillsboro with 389, and McClain with 396.

Individually for Chillicothe, Vincent Haller led with a 76, followed by Kaiden Koch with a 77, Kaleb Elliott with an 80, Jackson Oyer with an 87, Kooper Elliott with a 98, and Matthew Branscom with a 100.

Individually for Washington, Garrett Wahl led and was the medalist with a 73, followed by Will Miller with a 81, John Wall with a 82, Logan Clevenger with an 87, Isaiah Wynne with an 89, and Luke Crabtree with a 93.

Individually for Miami Trace, Kaden Noble led with a 90, followed by Emerson Shannon with a 91, Brady Armstrong with a 92, Jonah Goddard and Corbin Melvin with a 93, and Cade Whitaker with a 107.

Individually for Jackson, Tristan Tipton and Parker Holsteion led with an 87, followed by Noah Ernst and Peyton Hill with a 92, Rylan Wyant with a 94, and Garison Marcum with a 101.

Individually for Hillsboro, Walker Pence led with a 91, followed by Logan Zurface and Jase Huffman with a 99, Conner Kelch with a 100, Tate Davis with a 107, and Logan Barton with a 109.

Individually for McClain, Zane Adams led with a 94, followed by Jeremy Webb with a 96, Carter Nelson with a 100, Alex Perie with a 106, Leland Ewry with a 116, and Paul Royse with a 136.

The final FAC standings see Chillicothe winning the league with a record of 37-3, followed by Washington at 32-8, Miami Trace at 23-17, Jackson at 20-20, Hillsboro at 7-33, and McClain at 1-39.

The All-FAC team was revealed after the event, with Vincent Haller of Chillicothe being named FAC Player of the Year. Also named All-FAC were Kaiden Koch, Kaleb Elliot, and Jackson Oyer of Chillicothe, John Wall, Garrett Wahl, and Will Miller of Washington, and Brady Armstrong of Miami Trace.

The DI Southwest District Sectional Tournament for Miami Trace will be on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 at Reid Park North in Springfield.

The DI Southwest District Sectional Tournament for Hillsboro will be on Monday, Oct. 2 at Yankee Trace Golf Course in Dayton.

The DII Southeast District Sectional Tournament for McClain and Washington will be on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe.