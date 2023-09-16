High School Football Scores

Staff Reports
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Akr. Coventry 15, Akr. Springfield 14

Akr. East 20, Youngs. East 8

Akr. Hoban 35, Cle. St. Ignatius 0

Ansonia 30, New Madison Tri-Village 22

Antwerp 32, Defiance Tinora 14

Apple Creek Waynedale 12, Rittman 7

Archbold 41, Delta 0

Arlington 28, Worthington Christian 21

Ashland 31, Mt. Vernon 14

Austintown Fitch 41, Stow-Munroe Falls 0

Avon 38, N. Ridgeville 7

Avon Lake 48, Grafton Midview 7

Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Williamsport Westfall 20

Barberton 60, Kent Roosevelt 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 39, Kansas Lakota 7

Beallsville 34, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 31

Beaver Eastern 50, Racine Southern 49

Bedford 27, Lyndhurst Brush 12

Bellefontaine 41, Lewistown Indian Lake 19

Beloit W. Branch 49, Warren Howland 0

Berea-Midpark 53, Amherst Steele 0

Berlin Center Western Reserve 21, Lowellville 14

Bethel-Tate 46, Batavia 14

Beverly Ft. Frye 16, Vincent Warren 7

Bishop Hartley 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 13

Bishop Ready 43, Cols. DeSales 42, OT

Bishop Watterson 14, Chardon 10

Blanchester 40, Goshen 7

Bloom-Carroll 35, Baltimore Liberty Union 15

Bluffton 56, Spencerville 0

Bowerston Conotton Valley 46, Bridgeport 39

Bowling Green 41, Sylvania Northview 39

Bradford 40, Portsmouth Sciotoville 36

Brookfield 41, Youngs. Liberty 39

Brookville 42, Middletown Madison Senior 21

Bucyrus Wynford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 21

Burton Berkshire 52, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Byesville Meadowbrook 63, Warsaw River View 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 37, E. Liverpool 19

Caldwell 49, Belpre 0

Caledonia River Valley 64, Marion Pleasant 43

Camden Preble Shawnee 31, Day. Thurgood Marshall 22

Can. Cent. Cath. 48, Alliance 46

Can. Glenoak 27, N. Can. Hoover 24

Can. McKinley 28, Green 27

Can. South 56, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28

Canal Fulton Northwest 42, Navarre Fairless 35

Canal Winchester 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19

Canfield 35, Youngs. Chaney High School 14

Canfield S. Range 37, Struthers 33

Carey 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Carrollton 41, Akron Garfield 20

Castalia Margaretta 28, Elmore Woodmore 3

Celina 44, Kenton 14

Center Grove, Ind. 36, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18

Centerburg 37, Loudonville 15

Centerville 14, Clayton Northmont 13

Chesterland W. Geauga 35, Ashtabula Lakeside 12

Chillicothe 17, Logan 14

Chillicothe Unioto 51, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Piketon 24

Cin. Anderson 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Cin. Elder 31, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 21

Cin. Indian Hill 35, Cin. Deer Park 0

Cin. La Salle 30, Canisius, N.Y. 13

Cin. Mariemont 12, Cin. Finneytown 6

Cin. McNicholas 35, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0

Cin. Moeller 20, Cin. St. Xavier 10

Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Bishop Fenwick 25

Cin. Oak Hills 27, Cin. Sycamore 21

Cin. Princeton 22, Hamilton 16

Cin. Taft 14, Cin. Purcell Marian 7

Cin. West Clermont 10, Cin. Turpin 3

Cin. Western Hills 28, Cin. NW 20

Cin. Winton Woods 51, Morrow Little Miami 0

Cin. Withrow 21, Trotwood-Madison 7

Cin. Wyoming 38, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0

Circleville 14, Amanda-Clearcreek 3

Circleville Logan Elm 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 21

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 21, Harrison 14

Cle. Collinwood 34, Cle. Lincoln W. 8

Cle. Hay 46, Cle. John Adams 0

Cle. Hts. 14, Mentor 13, OT

Cle. Rhodes 30, Cle. JFK 22

Cle. VASJ 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 13

Clyde 34, Port Clinton 13

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Chesapeake 30

Coldwater 33, St. Henry 7

Collins Western Reserve 53, Ashland Mapleton 14

Cols. Africentric 40, Cols. Briggs 7

Cols. Beechcroft 62, Cols. Whetstone 28

Cols. Centennial 32, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6

Cols. Eastmoor 59, West 0

Cols. Grandview Hts. 21, Arcadia 6

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51, Ashville Teays Valley 17

Cols. Marion-Franklin 38, Cols. Independence 12

Cols. Northland 35, Cols. KIPP 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Groveport-Madison 7

Columbia Station Columbia 22, LaGrange Keystone 7

Columbiana 28, Lisbon David Anderson 21

Columbiana Crestview 44, Campbell Memorial 20

Columbus Grove 49, Delphos Jefferson 0

Convoy Crestview 51, Harrod Allen E. 28

Creston Norwayne 70, West Salem Northwestern 12

Crown City S. Gallia 32, Oak Hill 6

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Akr. Firestone 8

Dalton 35, Smithville 0

Danville 32, Galion Northmor 21

Day. Chaminade Julienne 28, Trenton Edgewood 7

Day. Christian 34, Lockland 31

DeGraff Riverside 48, Day. Northridge 20

Defiance 30, Lima Shawnee 8

Defiance Ayersville 35, Edgerton 7

Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Fairview 33

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 20, Hilliard Davidson 8

Dola Hardin Northern 42, Lima Perry 12

Dresden Tri-Valley 38, New Lexington 8

Dublin Coffman 31, Westerville Cent. 29

Dublin Scioto 3, Worthington Kilbourne 0, OT

East 22, Cols. Mifflin 8

Elyria Cath. 43, Lakewood 21

Fairfield Christian 50, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 21

Fairview, Ky. 36, Franklin Furnace Green 12

Fayetteville-Perry 40, Hamilton New Miami 7

Findlay 49, Fremont Ross 29

Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

Frankfort Adena 44, Southeastern 31

Franklin 26, Carlisle 0

Fredericktown 26, Mt. Gilead 7

Ft. Loramie 42, Day. Meadowdale 6

Gahanna Lincoln 49, Pickerington Cent. 14

Gallipolis Gallia 50, Portsmouth 18

Garfield Hts. 14, Eastlake North 13

Garrettsville Garfield 64, Warren Champion 0

Genoa Area 60, Millbury Lake 32

Germantown Valley View 35, Eaton 27

Girard 42, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6

Glouster Trimble 15, Cin. Woodward 0

Granville 36, Johnstown Northridge 6

Greenfield McClain 27, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 25

Grove City 49, Marysville 0

Hagerstown, Ind. 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Hamilton Badin 49, Cin. Hughes 12

Hamler Patrick Henry 46, Bryan 42

Hanoverton United 35, Salineville Southern 14

Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Hicksville 6

Heath 40, Zanesville 20

Hilliard Bradley 40, Dublin Jerome 35

Hilliard Darby 10, Lancaster 0

Hillsboro 32, Lees Creek E. Clinton 12

Holgate 22, Harlan Christian, Ind. 8

Howard E. Knox 32, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Huber Hts. Wayne 32, Miamisburg 24

IMG Academy, Fla. 28, Cle. Glenville 6

Ironton 42, S. Point 8

Jackson 44, Hamilton Ross 14

Jamestown Greeneview 31, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 40, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Johnson Central, Ky. 34, Cin. Dohn High School 6

Kettering Alter 20, Bellbrook 13

Kettering Fairmont 17, Springboro 7

Kirtland 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 0

Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Newton Falls 7

Leipsic 55, Ada 24

Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 42, Newark 13

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42, Arcanum 20

Lexington 42, Wooster 27

Liberty Center 55, Swanton 7

Lima Bath 21, Elida 17

Lima Sr. 39, Tol. Bowsher 14

Lisbon Beaver 53, Belmont Union Local 26

London 41, St. Paris Graham 3

Lorain 20, Willoughby S. 7

Lorain Clearview 56, Oberlin 0

Loveland 37, Lebanon 31, OT

Lucas 26, Ashland Crestview 6

Macedonia Nordonia 36, N. Royalton 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 40, Malvern 7

Mansfield Sr. 35, New Philadelphia 14

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, New Bremen 7

Marietta 43, Ripley, W.Va. 3

Marion Elgin 50, Cory-Rawson 14

Martins Ferry 41, Newcomerstown 31

Mason 21, Fairfield 14

Massillon 15, Lakewood St. Edward 13

Massillon Jackson 49, Massillon Perry 14

McArthur Vinton County 35, Athens 13

McConnelsville Morgan 35, Coshocton 34

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50, Morral Ridgedale 14

Mechanicsburg 37, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Medina 56, Brunswick 14

Medina Buckeye 45, Westlake 7

Medina Highland 28, Tallmadge 7

Miami Trace 63, Mt. Orab Western Brown 31

Middlefield Cardinal 35, Brooklyn 0

Middletown 21, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14

Milan Edison 28, Norwalk 0

Milford 40, Kings Mills Kings 21

Milford Center Fairbanks 33, Spring. Greenon 14

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Mansfield Madison 35

Milton-Union 29, Troy Christian 6

Mineral Ridge 47, Atwater Waterloo 12

Minford 63, McDermott Scioto NW 21

Minster 35, Anna 18

Mogadore Field 14, Lodi Cloverleaf 0

Monroe 48, Washington C.H. 21

Monroeville 41, Greenwich S. Cent. 6

Montpelier 19, Sand Creek, Mich. 12

Morenci, Mich. 38, Lakeside Danbury 14

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, Crestline 6

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 28, McDonald 21

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 29, Attica Seneca E. 14

Napoleon 42, Holland Springfield 6

New Middletown Spring. 71, Vienna Mathews 0

New Paris National Trail 61, New Lebanon Dixie 21

New Richmond 39, Norwood 8

Newark Cath. 20, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0

Newark Licking Valley 37, Hebron Lakewood 14

Niles McKinley 31, Cortland Lakeview 0

Norton 28, Peninsula Woodridge 0

Norwalk St. Paul 49, Plymouth 0

Oak Harbor 48, Rossford 0

Oberlin Firelands 38, Sullivan Black River 14

Olmsted Falls 41, Elyria 7

Ontario 45, Bellville Clear Fork 0

Orrville 28, Akr. Manchester 26

Orwell Grand Valley 20, Wickliffe 14, OT

Oxford Talawanda 37, Day. Carroll 21

Painesville Harvey 35, Independence 7

Painesville Riverside 52, Youngs. Boardman 21

Pandora-Gilboa 42, McComb 14

Parma Padua 39, Salem 21

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41, Johnstown 0

Paulding 34, Sherwood Fairview 20

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Maumee 20

Perry 36, Geneva 20

Perrysburg 44, Oregon Clay 7

Pickerington N. 42, Reynoldsburg 21

Piqua 35, Greenville 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14

Poland Seminary 53, Hubbard 0

Pomeroy Meigs 40, Bidwell River Valley 6

Powell Olentangy Liberty 17, New Albany 3

Proctorville Fairland 40, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Ravenna SE 44, Minerva 14

Reading 31, Cin. Madeira 21

Reedsville Eastern 21, Waterford 20

Richmond Edison 42, Akr. North 14

Riverside Stebbins 44, Fairborn 22

Rocky River 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 14

Rocky River Lutheran W. 42, Jefferson Area 13

Rootstown 33, Sarahsville Shenandoah 26

STVM 35, Chardon NDCL 0

Sandusky 62, Vermilion 28

Sandusky Perkins 49, Bellevue 0

Sandusky St. Mary 40, Sebring McKinley 6

Shadyside 37, Brownsville, Pa. 16

Shelby 62, Galion 26

Sidney 42, W. Carrollton 0

Sidney Lehman 31, Casstown Miami E. 7

South 46, Cols. Walnut Ridge 22

Sparta Highland 47, Marion Harding 14

Spring. NE 28, Cedarville 21

Spring. NW 28, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7

Spring. Shawnee 30, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

Springfield 49, Beavercreek 0

St Bernard-Elmwood Place 42, Landmark Christian 14

St. Clairsville 24, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20

St. Marys Memorial 41, Ottawa-Glandorf 14

Steubenville 34, Dover 14

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15, Fairport Harbor Harding 9

Streetsboro 56, Ravenna 7

Strongsville 23, Euclid 6

Sugar Grove Berne Union 20, Corning Miller 16

Sugarcreek Garaway 44, E. Can. 6

Summerfield, Mich. 35, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Thomas Worthington 38, Galloway Westland 12

Thornville Sheridan 14, New Concord John Glenn 0

Tiffin Columbian 35, Huron 17

Tipp City Bethel 29, Covington 6

Tipp City Tippecanoe 13, Troy 12

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Warren De La Salle, Mich. 23

Tol. Christian 54, Stryker 8

Tol. Ottawa Hills 54, Erie-Mason, Mich. 16

Tol. Scott 42, Tol. Waite 12

Tol. Whitmer 35, Sylvania Southview 28

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 40, Tol. St. Francis 23

Tontogany Otsego 35, Fostoria 22

Toronto 41, Oak Glen, W.Va. 21

Uhrichsville Claymont 26, Lore City Buckeye Trail 19

Uniontown Lake 49, Louisville 0

Upper Sandusky 68, Bucyrus 42

Urbana 31, Richwood N. Union 28

Utica 35, Wintersville Indian Creek 6

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 44, New Matamoras Frontier 31

Van Buren 14, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 12

Vandalia Butler 28, Xenia 21

Versailles 41, Rockford Parkway 7

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35, Union City Mississinawa Valley 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 38, Cin. Colerain 7

W. Jefferson 40, S. Charleston SE 20

W. Liberty-Salem 35, London Madison Plains 7

Wadsworth 24, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13

Wapakoneta 41, Van Wert 13

Warrensville Hts. 46, Akr. Ellet 16

Wauseon 24, Metamora Evergreen 3

Waynesfield-Goshen 49, N. Baltimore 6

Wellington 34, Sheffield Brookside 14

Wellston 27, Albany Alexander 0

Wellsville 14, Leetonia 0

Westerville N. 14, Delaware Hayes 7

Westerville S. 22, Sunbury Big Walnut 7

Wheelersburg 35, Lucasville Valley 0

Whiteford, Mich. 58, Edon 18

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 77, Tol. Start 6

Willard 58, Fremont St. Joseph 6

Williamsburg 36, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 46, Manchester 12

Wilmington 28, Cin. Aiken 0

Windham 29, Louisville Aquinas 6

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 39, Rayland Buckeye 6

Wooster Triway 27, Massillon Tuslaw 3

Youngs. Ursuline 56, Warren Harding 20

Youngs. Valley Christian 28, E. Palestine 13

Zanesville Maysville 20, Crooksville 0

Zanesville Rosecrans 35, Grove City Christian 27

Zanesville W. Muskingum 21, Philo 0

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 54, Strasburg-Franklin 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Miami Valley Christian Academy vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. vs. W. Lafayette Ridgewood, ccd.

