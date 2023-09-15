Giving all things freely

Romans 8:32, “He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things.”

If I gave you my son, I would also freely give you his watch, clothes, and his bike. If I gave you the very best I had, wouldn’t I also give you the least that I have?

God wants us to know that He is willing to answer our prayers and supply us with our needs. When He gave His only begotten Son to die on the old rugged cross so that we might have everlasting life, He gave it all.

Look at Philippians 4:19, “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”

By Christ Jesus means, in His Son we have everything.

It is God’s plan that the name of Jesus would be exalted above every name, that Jesus would be the only way to the Father and that all grace and riches of the Father would be given through Jesus.

That’s what we find in Ephesians 2:7, “That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace, in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.”

If we have the Son, we have everything.

A wise man once said, “He who has God and has everything, has no more than he who has God and has nothing.”

