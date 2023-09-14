McClain beats Washington volleyball in five sets

Washington junior libero Maggi Wall (22) digs the ball up during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Also pictured for Washington are (l-r); senior Kierstyn Mitchell and junior Jarika Mick. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

GREENFIELD — The Washington High School volleyball team visited historic McClain High School in Greenfield Thursday for a match in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Folks were treated to a full five sets of volleyball action in the varsity contest.

Both squads were in search of their first conference win of the season.

McClain won the match, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 13-15.

Washington falls to 2-8 overall, 0-4 in the conference.

McClain raises its record to 6-6 overall, 1-3 in the FAC.

“I think once we get ahead by a lot, we get really comfortable,” McClain head coach Taylor Alsop said. “That’s happened to us with a couple of other teams. We’re still trying to work out how to not get comfortable and how to finish strong.”

The Lady Lions took the first set, but that was only the beginning of the battle.

“I’m glad (we) were able to finish strong,” Alsop said. “When we came out that second set, they were ready to go. That’s normally not a thing that happens for us.

“I usually don’t like to spotlight kids,” Alsop said. “But I think Brenna deserves the spotlight. Brenna Wright (a junior) was amazing at the net for us to start and I don’t think she let up. She might of had a couple in that fourth and fifth set that were off, but, other than that, she was putting it where we needed the ball to go.

“I think all of our hitters did a great job,” Alsop said. “But I really do need to spotlight (Wright) because she took off from the beginning.

“I think Lily Barnes (a senior) did a great job of putting the ball where the hitters needed it,” Alsop said. “She has set for me since she was a freshman.”

Alsop gave credit to the team from her Alma mater.

“They are a tough team,” Alsop said. “I coach a few (of Washington’s) players in track, actually.”

Washington had four different players each record three ace serves: Maggi Wall, Natalie Truex, Kierstyn Mitchell and Lilly Shaw.

Addison Knisley had two ace serves for Washington.

Mitchell led the Lady Lions with seven kills; Wall and Jarika Mick each had four.

Knisley led in assists with 13.

Wall led in digs with 21, Mick had 19 and Mitchell had 17.

McClain hosts Hillsboro Tuesday and Jackson Thursday.

Washington will play at Logan Elm Monday and at Miami Trace Tuesday.

McClain won the junior-varsity match with Washington, two sets to none.