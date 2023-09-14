Drive-through flu vaccines to be offered at fairgrounds

FCPH nurse Marissa Ratliff, RN, BSN watches as Amy Friel, RN, prepares Marissa’s daughter Brynn for a flu shot. Fayette County Public Health is offering one drive thru clinic this year and it is scheduled for Monday, September 18 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) staff will offer a drive-through flu vaccination clinic on Monday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. No appointment is necessary. This will be the only drive-through clinic offered by FCPH this year.

The health department will be closed as staff will be offsite. There will be no Fat Fighters meeting. Help Me Grow and WIC appointments will proceed as usual.

FCPH is now able to accept accept Humana and Medigold in addition to the following insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, CareSource, Cigna (Allied Health), CareSource, Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, and United HealthCare Community Plan.

The cash price is $25 for a regular flu vaccine or $65 for a flu block or high-dose flu vaccine. Assistance may be available for those without insurance who are unable to pay.

Please bring an ID and your health insurance card.

COVID vaccines are not available at this clinic.

Call 740-335-5910 if you have questions.