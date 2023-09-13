Owens to present 2nd interactive lecture on the War in Ukraine

Jeffersonville native Jeffrey Owens will present his second interactive lecture this Saturday at the Central Ohio Military Museum on the War in Ukraine. Owens is pictured giving his first lecture in March at the Central Ohio Military Museum. Submitted photo

Jeffrey Owens will be presenting his second interactive lecture, open to the public, on the War in Ukraine at the Central Ohio Military Museum this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Jeffrey Owens is a Jeffersonville native, a 1995 graduate of Miami Trace High School and 2000 graduate of Ohio University.

As a life-long history buff, Owens published “Victory In Europe; A People’s History of the Second World War,” a more than 700-page analysis of World War II in Europe in 2015.

Owens is also an experienced history lecturer and has hosted more than a dozen educational symposiums on a variety of military history topics at the Grove City Library.

Once Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Owens again took up the pen and has written nearly 30 detailed analyses about the war which have been posted to multiple social media outlets. Using in-depth research, his experience as a writer, a general knowledge of the geopolitics of the region and love of military history, Owens has provided a unique coverage of the war from multiple angles.

Owens said he is grateful to both the Record-Herald and the Times-Gazette of Hillsboro for turning more than 15 of his essays into articles, whose readerships have expressed considerable appreciation for his work.

Additionally, many Ukrainians, both in the U.S. and abroad have contacted Owens expressing their immense gratitude for his writing. The Ukrainian Cultural Association of Ohio has described Owens not only as “one of our most steadfast supporters,” but also “one of our most respected American Allies.”

Anna Kosynska, a Ukrainian refugee temporarily displaced out of the country, has thanked Owens for “such deep analysis and understanding of the situation,” while Elena Smolena, a resident of Kyiv states that Owens offers “not just good writing but also a profound understanding of our culture and history.”

In his first lecture at the Central Ohio Military Museum in March, Owens delivered a comprehensive account of Ukrainian history along with an overview of major military events up until that point in Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Reception to his presentation was fantastic and the attending Ukrainian Cultural Association of Ohio raised more than $500 from both the museum and attendees for medical supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At this second lecture, Owens will be presenting a more detailed account of multiple battles and an analyses of Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive as of the current time. Using Power Point maps, Owens will take the attendees through a virtual tour of Ukraine, including Russian defensive fortifications across much of Zaporizhia and Kherson, as well as Ukrainian advances through towns such as Staromaiorske, Urozhaine and Robotyne.

Owens said he is excited for the opportunity to host this interactive presentation and lecture at the Central Ohio Military Museum, which is located at 1010 High St. in Harrisburg, Ohio. Owens’s presentation will be followed by a luncheon with further opportunity for interaction, questions, and to tour the museum.