Just two Wednesday Farmers Markets remain

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — There are just two Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market remaining this year.

Sept. 20 is the last Wednesday market date this year. This week, the vendors are bringing apples, a variety of seasonal produce, fall mums, ground beef, brats, cookies, crocheted baby essentials and wax melts round out the products being brought to market this week.

The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m. is now doing central credit/debit card processing: please see Nancy of Cozy Baby Blessings for details. (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can also be used for eligible products). Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): FALL MUMS and gourds! Tomatoes, MELONS, zucchini, sweet potatoes, peppers, winter squash: Acorn, Butternut, & Spaghetti squash, and more!

SLATE HILL FARM & ORCHARD (Greg Hood and family): APPLES: Galas & Fujis.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars, maple glazed apple crisp cookies and pumpkin cookies with butter cream icing.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): WAX MELT WEDNESDAY! Over 40 scents now including the Fall and Holiday favorites, Pumpkin Pie Spice, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Maple Walnut Fudge, Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow, Clove, Christmas Cabernet and Gingerbread. ALSO, handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Credit and Debit cards accepted.