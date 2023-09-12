Drive-through flu vaccines to be offered at fairgrounds

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) will host a drive-through flu vaccination clinic on Monday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fayette County fairgrounds. No appointment is necessary.

The following insurance is accepted: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, CareSource, Cigna (Allied Health), CareSource, Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan. We are unable to accept Humana and Medigold at this time.

The cash price is $25 for a regular flu vaccine or $65 for a flu block or high-dose flu vaccine. Assistance may be available for those without insurance who are unable to pay.

Please bring an ID and your health insurance card. Call 740-335-5910 if you have questions.