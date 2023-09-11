Community Calendar

Scarecrow Book Sale

A fall book sale will be held at the Carnegie Library in Washington Court House from Sept. 11-16, with bargains on the last day. The event will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Scarecrow Festival

The Fayette County Scarecrow Festival will be held in downtown Washington Court House, Sept. 15-17, with performances by headliner, Tyler Farr, opener, Grace Tyler, and entertainer, Josh Gracin.

Scarecrow 5k & 10k

United Way of Fayette County will be hosting the seventh-annual Scarecrow 5k & 10k walk/run on Sept. 16. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk/run will begin at 9 a.m.

Baroque Legends concert

Four professional instrumental musicians in the Astralis Chamber Ensemble perform at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 in Washington C.H.’s First Presbyterian Church. Enter through Hinde Street doors; $10 for adults but no charge for students.

Local Democrats to meet

The Fayette County Democrats will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Evelyn Pentzer Meeting Room.