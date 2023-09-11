Cavaliers extend lead as boys FAC golf season winds down

CHILLICOTHE — The final regular season Frontier Athletic Conference match for boys golf took place on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Chillicothe Country Club.

Coming into the match, the FAC standings had Chillicothe in front at 22-3, followed by Washington at 20-5, Miami Trace at 16-9, Jackson at 12-13, Hillsboro at 4-21, and McClain at 1-24.

The Cavaliers would win the match on Monday with a score of 161, giving them more of a cushion for the FAC Championship that will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Chillicothe Country Club.

Washington took second in the match with a 167, followed by Miami Trace with a 173, Jackson with a 180, Hillsboro with a 208, and McClain with a 226.

Individually for Chillicothe, Vincent Haller led and was the medalist with a 37, followed by Matthew Branscom and Kaiden Koch with a 41, Kaleb Elliott with a 42, Jackson Oyer with a 43, and Kooper Elliott with a 45.

Individually for Washington, Isaiah Wynne led with a 40, followed by John Wall with a 41, Garrett Wahl with a 42, Will Miller with a 44, Luke Crabtree with a 48, and Logan Clevenger with a 49.

Individually for Miami Trace, Cade Whitaker led with a 41, followed by Corbin Melvin, Emerson Shannon, and Jonah Goddard with a 44, Kaden Noble with a 47, and Brady Armstrong with a 56.

Individually for Jackson, Rylan Wyant led with a 43, followed by Peyton Hill with a 45, Triston Tipton and Garison Marcum with a 46, Noah Ernst with a 48, and Parker Holsteion with a 50.

Individually for Hillsboro, Jase Huffman led with a 48, followed by Tate Davis with a 49, Logan Zurface with a 55, Conner Kelch with a 56, Walker Pence with a 57, and Logan Barton with a 59.

Individually for McClain, Alex Perie led with a 53, followed by Jeremy Webb with a 54, Zane Adams with a 59, Leland Ewry with a 60, and Paul Royse with a 66.

The Current FAC standings have Chillicothe leading at 27-3, followed by Washington at 24-6, Miami Trace at 19-11, Jackson at 14-16, Hillsboro at 5-25, and McClain at 0-30.

As stated above, the FAC Championship is set for Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Chillicothe Country Club.