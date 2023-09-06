WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 5

Leslie O. Ofoe, 42, Reynoldsburg, protection order violation.

Tiffiney A. Wilkerson, 38, 6 Winnipeg Plaza, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jerry R. Stewart Jr., 44, 1524 Dennis St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant – domestic violence (third-degree felony).

Carl A. Pennington, 44, 129 E. Paint St., non-compliance suspension, expired registration.

Logan M. Edwards, 59, 1004 S. North St., non-compliance suspension.

Sabastian Williams, 31, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to comply.

William Branch, 74, Mocksville, NC, failure to control.

Sept. 4

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., unruly.

Rebeccah Hatfield, 33, 704 S. Main St., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Sept. 3

Hailey R. Price, 20, Athens, no operator’s license.

Adam L. Webb, 48, Grove City, warrant – theft.

Jessica Griffith, 32, 680 Burdick Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy D. West, 35, Bloomingburg, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., domestic.

Brian L. Forsha, 42, 210 W. Market St., domestic (third-degree felony).

Tiffany D. Kingery, 39, 210 W. Market St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Sept. 2

Christian D. Johnson, 39, 1252 Nelson Place, failure to yield.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., unruly, obstructing official business.

Justin M. White, 35, 915 S. North St., complicity, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Brittany N. Unroe, 33, 915 S. North St., theft, obstructing (two counts).

Yancy L. Shinkle, 45, Cambridge, speed.

Kaleb M. Mitchell, 18, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Mercede L. Jester, 28, 1275 Dayton Ave., disorderly conduct (minor misdemeanor).

Sept. 1

James L. Hayner, 32, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Kennedy D. Kingery, 18, 210 W. Market St., speed.

Rachel M. Hartless, 53, 636 Willabar Drive, no operator’s license.

Jayden E. Yoakum, 20, Hillsboro, no operator’s license.

Aug. 31

Chad D. Leeth, 39, Jeffersonville, non-compliance suspension.

Aug. 30

Stephen J. Huffman, 71, 645 Kimberly Drive, failure to control.

Thomas Davis, 33, Circleville, no operator’s license.

Shayne A. Detweiler, 34, at large, Ross County warrant.

Aug. 29

Sabastian Williams, 31, Chillicothe, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Michael A. Reed, 30, 227 Draper St., no operator’s license.

David L. Burlile III, 25, 825 Rawling St., non-compliance suspension.

Shanda M. Jones, 48, Leesburg, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Aug. 28

Jaime L. Metcalfe, 43, 635 W. Oakland Ave., failure to stop for bus lights.

Aug. 27

Andrew R. Everhart, 19, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 41, no operator’s license.

Tabitha K. Everhart, 53, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 41, Hillsboro Police Department warrant.

Leslie O. Ofoe, 42, Reynoldsburg, criminal damaging.

Tina Marie Jarvis, 33, Columbus, vehicle trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor), attempted theft of motor vehicle (fifth-degree felony).

Aug. 26

Kaleb J. Kelch, 46, Hillsboro, license forfeiture, no motorcycle endorsement, weapons under disability (third-degree felony), improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle (fourth-degree felony), possession of drug abuse instruments.

Billy J. Tipton, 50, 649 Peddicord Ave., failure to reinstate, no motorcycle endorsement.

Aug. 25

Cheronda Bellar, 23, 2819 US Route 22 NW, bench warrant – probation violation, bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).

Sarah B. Schwalbaugh, 34, Hillsboro, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Brandon L. Davis, 28, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 42, license forfeiture.

Kendra L. Baker, 32, 4863 Branon Drive, speed, window tint violation.