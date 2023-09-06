Lady Lions beat Lady Astros in four sets

Lady Lion senior Addison Knisley (1) records a dig during the second set of the match against East Clinton on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Also pictured for Washington is Jordan Mead (12), Maggi Wall (22), and Calleigh Wead-Salmi (19). Tyler Flora |Record-Herald

SABINA — The Washington Lady Lions (1-5, 0-2) traveled to take on the East Clinton Lady Astros (3-4)in a non-conference volleyball contest on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Washington was in control for all of the first set, defeating East Clinton 25-10.

The second set was much closer and featured several lead changes. The set was tied at 24 and after an errant serve from the Lady Astros, the Lady Lions had the serve with a chance to win it. Senior Addison Knisley served up an ace to win the set, 26-24.

In the third set there were also several lead changes. After the game was stopped for several minutes due to an injury, Washington rallied and found themselves ahead 24-22 with a chance to secure the sweep. East Clinton was able to record a kill and would score another point on a ball they were able to tip over the net. With the score tied at 24, Washington called a timeout. Out of the timeout, the Astros recorded a kill to go up 25-24. East Clinton would close out the set on the next serve to send the match to a fourth set.

The Lady Lions jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the set before the Lady Astros scored their first point to end the run. Washington would ultimately win the fourth set 25-17 to secure the win.

Statistically for the Lady Lions, Maggi Wall led with eight aces, followed by Knisley with four, Calleigh Wead-Salmi with three, and Natalie Truex, Jarika Mick, and Kierstyn Mitchell with two.

Truex led in kills with nine, followed by Wead-Salmi with seven, Mick and Mitchell with five, Knisley and Peyton Hughes with two, and Wall with one.

Knisley led with 22 set assists, followed by Aysha Haney and Addison Shiltz with two and Wead-Salmi and Jordan Mead with one.

Wead-Salmi led with three solo blocks, followed by Hughes with one.

Wall led with 24 digs, followed by Mick with 15, Wead-Salmi with eight, Knisley with six, Shiltz with four, Truex and Mead with three, and Mitchell with one.

Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley shared some comments following the victory.

”I thought we came out with a lot of fire as far as wanting to win, and they really showed it in game one. We really went after them from the start. Game two, we came out and we just relaxed a little bit more and East Clinton capitalized on it. We got stronger in the front row, and that’s what we really needed as far as hitting. We knew that we needed to do better up front and our hitters in the front row tonight were hitting strong and blocking strong, so that really helps out our defense.”

She spoke about the performances of some of her players during the match.

“Overall, I felt like Addison Knisley did a great job setting, especially moving our hitters around. Maggi Wall and Jarika Mick in the back row, they were just passing nails back there. Natalie Truex, holy smokes she was hitting the ball probably the hardest I’ve seen her hit this year and definitely more confident, so that’s a good thing. When you have girls that are just clicking, that helps us and makes for a nice night overall.”

In the j-v contest, Washington fell in two sets, 25-13 and 25-18.

In the freshman contest, Washington would fall in two sets, 25-14 and 25-16.

Washington (2-5) is back in action on Saturday, Sept. 9 on the road against Unioto at 12 p.m. (8-0)

East Clinton (3-5) plays again on Thursday, Sept. 7 on the road at Blanchester (2-1)