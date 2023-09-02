Braves go to 3-0 with 41-20 win over Panthers

Miami Trace freshman Julian Baker (3) breaks the plane of the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against Logan Elm at Miami Trace High School Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Also pictured for the Panthers are (l-r); junior Brady Sheets (56), sophomore Adam Guthrie (73) and senior Conor Harrison (69). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace defenders (l-r); Julian Baker, sophomore Tyler Stevens (63) and Brady Sheets (56) combine to bring down Logan Elm’s Michael Bock (23) during the first half of action at Miami Trace High School Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted the Braves of Logan Elm High School for Week 3 of the 2023 prep football season Friday evening, the first day of September.

It turned out to be a good night for Logan Elm and another chance for learning and growing for a young, talented Miami Trace team.

The Braves won the game, 41-20, improving to 3-0 on the season.

Logan Elm will host the Circleville Tigers next week as the teams open play in the Mid-State League.

Miami Trace (1-2), after back-to-back home games, will bus to Clermont County next week to take on the Bethel-Tate Tigers.

It will be the second of what will be three games this season against a team of Tigers (the first being Waverly and later the Panthers will visit McClain High School).

“The bottom line is, we just are not executing, on both sides of the ball,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “We’re not making tackles when we need to defensively and offensively, we’re not getting first downs.

“We’re a young team and we have to mature,” Williams said. “We’ve got to make some plays. We’ve got to coach these kids up and continue to get better.”

“I’m very proud of our kids,” Logan Elm head coach Terry Holbert said. “We played a complete football game.

“Miami Trace has a lot of guys, they’re very strong offensively,” Holbert said. “They have a lot of weapons.

“I’m really proud of the plan our defensive staff put together,” Holbert said. “Our kids executed that very well.

“Offensively, we felt coming into the game that we could do some things and continue putting up some points,” Holbert said. “Our kids certainly did that in a variety of ways.”

After three games, Logan Elm is averaging 41 points per game, while giving up an average of 16.3 points defensively.

“I don’t know what the total stat line is yet, but I bet we were pretty balanced, rushing and passing,” Holbert said.

Logan Elm kicked off to Miami Trace and began the game with an onside kick, recovered by Panthers’ sophomore Tyler Stevens at midfield.

Miami Trace moved the ball to the Logan Elm 15 before turning it over on downs.

After Logan Elm’s first possession resulted in a punt, the Panthers began at their own 24-yard line.

A couple of junior Trey Robinette passes to senior Garrett Guess and a couple of carries by senior Asher LeBeau, followed by a couple of runs by Robinette and the Panthers were knocking on the door.

Freshman Julian Baker bolted into the end zone for the game’s first score with 5:57 to play in the first quarter.

The extra-point kick was no good, the Panthers taking a 6-0 lead.

Logan Elm had the ball for the remainder of the first quarter and carried over into the second quarter.

The Braves tied the game at the 11:30 mark of the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Landon Thompson. Dawsen Hudson’s kick gave Logan Elm a 7-6 lead.

The Panthers responded smartly, starting at their own 40-yard line

Despite a quarterback sack by Logan Elm’s Camden Redd, Robinette found senior Cody Gibbs for a nice gain down to the Braves’ 8-yard line.

Moments later, Robinette found Guess for the 8-yard touchdown.

The point-after kick was no good, giving the Panthers a 12-7 lead with 9:03 to play in the first half.

Logan Elm had the ball but fumbled, recovered by junior Jayden Jones.

However, Logan Elm soon had the ball back in their possession after an interception and long return by Gavin Hoover.

The teams traded penalties before the Braves moved the ball to the 4-yard line of the Panthers.

Thompson had a 4-yard run into the end zone and the kick gave the Braves a 14-12 lead with 5:37 to play in the half.

Miami Trace began its next possession at its own 36-yard line.

The Panthers moved the ball deep into Logan Elm territory, however the drive stalled at the LE 2-yard line, where the Braves took over on downs at the 2:11 mark.

The Braves engineered a 98-yard drive punctuated by a 25-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Walters to Redd. The score came with 27 seconds left in the half.

As the bands entertained at the half, the teams were in their respective locker rooms discussing strategies with the Braves holding a 21-12 lead and getting the ball to start the third quarter.

Taking a look at Tom ‘Chatter’ Harris’ halftime stats, Robinette was 10 of 13 passing for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Panthers had 23 carries for 115 yards, led by LeBeau with 11 for 59 yards.

Logan Elm was 10 of 14 passing for 140 yards and carried the ball 18 times for 58 additional yards.

The Braves took the opening kick and went 73 yards in five plays to make it 28-12 with 10:21 remaining in the third quarter.

The teams exchanged punts and the Panthers had to punt again before Logan Elm began the next series at its own 14-yard line.

This drive resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by Thompson and with Hudson’s kick it was 35-12 with 29 seconds left in the third.

Miami Trace began its next series at its own 40-yard line.

The Panthers moved the ball into Braves’ territory, but the drive stalled at the 30-yard line.

Logan Elm scored its final touchdown of the game on a 13-yard pass from Walters to Redd.

The PAT was blocked, putting the score at 41-12 with 4:19 to play in the game.

Baker made his presence felt once again, returning the kick 75 yards for a touchdown. The score came with 4:08 remaining.

Robinette passed to Guess for the conversion and a 41-20 score, which would be the final tally.

Circleville fell to 0-3 on the season with a 48-36 loss at Westfall Friday night.

Bethel-Tate is now 1-2 after a 12-7 loss at Cincinnati Woodward Friday.

In other games involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams Friday, the Washington Blue Lions improved to 2-1 with a 42-6 win at Marion Franklin; McClain suffered its first loss, 29-15 at Paint Valley; Chillicothe fell to 0-3 with a 42-0 loss at 3-0 Westerville North; Jackson improved to 2-1 with a 28-20 home win over Wheelersburg (1-2); Hillsboro fell to 1-2 with a 49-34 loss at Portsmouth West.

In other scores of local and area interest, Waverly defeated Unioto, 28-14; London improved to 3-0 with a 49-14 drubbing of Western Brown; Clinton-Massie beat Dresden Tri-Valley, 24-14; Zane Trace got by Richwood North Union, 17-14; West Liberty Salem beat Greeneview, 41-19 and West Jefferson downed Madison Plains, 49-14.