Lady Panthers tame Lady Tigers in three sets

Miami Trace’s Ellie Robinette goes for a kill during the third set of the match against McClain on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Robinette led the Panthers with seven kills in a three-set win over McClain. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers hosted the McClain Lady Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball contest on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Miami Trace won the match in three sets, 25-17, 25-18 and 25-22.

Ellie Robinette led Miami Trace with seven kills.

Addyson Butts and Cecilia Robinson each had six kills.

Lauren Guess served five aces and Kylie Yeazel had three ace serves and 22 set assists.

Miami Trace (5-0, 2-0) is back in action on Thursday, Sept. 7 when they travel to take on Wilmington (4-1) at 6 p.m.

McClain has another contest on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Vinton County (1-2) at 11 a.m.