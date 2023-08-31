Lady Lions fall to Lady Cavs, 9-1

Lady Lion Olivia Haycook looks to stop a Lady Cavalier midfielder during the game between Washington and Chillicothe on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Washington Lady Lions (1-2, 0-1) hosted the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers (1-3, 1-0) in a Frontier Athletic Conference soccer match on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Chillicothe would score three quick goals within the first 10 minutes of the contest to gain a big lead early.

The Lady Cavs would tack on a fourth goal late in the first half and take a 4-0 lead into the break.

Chillicothe enjoyed a 5-0 lead after another goal before Washington answered with a goal of their own when Jannyah Burns knocked one into the back of the net with an assist from Destany Snyder.

Washington was unable to close the gap any further over the next 25 minutes and Chillicothe would add four more goals to finish with a 9-1 victory.

Statistically for the Lady Lions, Jannyah Burns scored a goal, Snyder had an assist, and Snyder, Burns, and Havannah Burns each had a shot on goal.

In goal, Calee Ellars had 27 saves on 31 shots at goal.

Washington (1-3, 0-2) plays again on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Peebles (2-3) at 11 a.m.

Chillicothe (2-3, 2-0) competes next on Thursday, Sept. 7 at home at 5 p.m. against Unioto (3-0).