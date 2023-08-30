Lady Lion golf third in quad match at Franklin Valley

Lady Lion sophomore Faith Wynne attempts a putt during the match at Franklin Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Courtesy photo

JACKSON — The Washington Lady Lion golf team traveled on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to compete in a quad match at Franklin Valley Golf Course. The other participating teams included Jackson, Minford, and Oak Hill.

Jackson won the event with a 159, followed by Minford with a 161, Washington with a 177, and Oak Hill with a 185.

Individually for the Ironladies, Aubrey Arnold led and was the medalist with a 40, followed by Alia Rippeth with a 55, Ava Jenkins with a 64, and Bambi Smallwood with a 67.

Individually for Minford, Lainey Howard led with a 53, followed by Ava Thacker and Madelyn Bennett with a 54, Ava Flaig with a 55, Danica Clarkson with a 56, and Riley Kasee with a 57.

Individually for Washington, Faith Wynne led with a 45, followed by Jordyn Gray with a 64 and Kaylee Perkins with a 68.

Individually for Oak Hill, Alyssa Zornes led with a 59, followed by Gracie Wolford with a 60 and Haley Krannitz with a 66.

Washington will compete again on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. at Wilmington.