Republican Women’s Club holds Legacy Reception

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club (FCRWC) held its annual Legacy Reception on Aug. 17 at the Kline Center, Heritage Memorial Church.

The event pays tribute to Republican women and commemorates the passing of the Women’s Right to Vote.

Robin Dodge, president of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women, opened the evening and welcomed everyone to the event. Ohio Senator Theresa Gavarone, representing Ohio’s 2nd District, served as keynote speaker. Senator Gavarone was elected by her Senate colleagues to serve as Senate Majority Whip for the 135th General Assembly.

