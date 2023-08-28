Miami Trace, McClain girls golf in tight battle for FAC crown

Miami Trace freshman Emily Keaton takes a swing on the second hole during the FAC match held at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Lady Lion sophomore Jordyn Gray takes a swing during the FAC match held at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The fifth Frontier Athletic Conference match for girls golf took place on Monday, Aug. 28 at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County.

Miami Trace won the event with a 216, followed by McClain with a 227, Washington with a 235, and Hillsboro with a 244. Jackson and Chillicothe did not register a team score.

Individually for the Lady Panthers, Emily Reeves led with a 45, followed by Rylee Ferguson with a 55, Ashylnd Hippely and Emily Keaton with a 58, Karli Wilson with a 60, Alison Reeves with a 62, and Kelsy Douglas with a 67.

Individually for the Lady Tigers, Kaylin Sterling led with a 51, followed by Abbie Lovett and Jacolyn Bolender with a 58, Avery Murphy with a 60, Kallie Posey with a 62, and Hailey Cornett with a 65.

Individually for the Lady Lions, Faith Wynne led with a 43, followed by Jordyn Gray with a 60, Leah Marine and Surina Kleidt with a 66, Alora Self with a 67, Kaylee Perkins with a 70, and Addison Yahn with a 71.

Individually for the Lady Indians, Rylea Scarberry led with a 58, followed by Emma Yochum with a 59, Addy Knauff with a 60, Amani Cumberland with a 62, Grace Watson and Halle Jones with a 65, and Reagan Leeth with a 72.

Individually for the Lady Cavs, Addison Smith led with a 50, followed by Morgan Webb with a 52 and Qiuchengxi Su with a 59.

Individually for the Ironladies, Aubrey Arnold led and was the medalist with a 35, followed by Alia Rippeth with a 54.

Through five matches, the current FAC standings have Miami Trace and McClain tied for first at 21-4, followed by Hillsboro at 14-11, Washington at 9-16, Jackson at 7-18, and Chillicothe at 0-25.

The sixth and final FAC match before the FAC championship is set for Monday, Sept. 11 at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County at 4 p.m.