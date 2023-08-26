MT volleyball beats Madison Plains — Doug Mace records 100th coaching victory for Panthers

Miami Trace volleyball head coach Doug Mace and his team commemorate his 100th coaching victory for the program following a four-set win at Madison Plains Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

A coaching milestone was achieved Saturday, Aug. 26 when the Miami Trace High School volleyball team visited Madison Plains High School.

Miami Trace won the match in four close sets.

The win was No. 100 for head coach Doug Mace as the leader of the Miami Trace volleyball program.

At Miami Trace, Mace has built the program into a consistent winner, with a continued level of success that he established while the head coach at Washington High School.

“(It was a) hard-fought match between former SCOL rivals,” Mace said.

Scores of the sets were 29-27, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-19.

With the win, Miami Trace improves to 3-0 on the season.

The win had a bit of extra sparkle to it, being the landmark number that it is for Mace.

“I was not aware that this was number 100,” Mace said. “It was an honor to reach a milestone with this group of young women and our coaching staff.”

Statistically for Miami Trace, Lauren Guess led with 13 kills.

Cecilia Robinson had nine kills and one ace serve.

Lauren Farrens had eight kills and served two aces; Ryleigh Vincent recorded five kills; Kylie Yeazel had four kills and one ace; and Katelyn Gardner and Hannah Binegar each had two ace serves.

Miami Trace opens defense of its 2022 Frontier Athletic Conference championship with a match at Chillicothe Tuesday at 5 p.m.