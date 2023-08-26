High School Football Scores

Friday, Aug. 25 Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Akr. Firestone 53, Copley 28
Akr. Hoban 44, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 12
Alliance 45, Niles McKinley 28
Alliance Marlington 31, Canal Fulton Northwest 21
Andover Pymatuning Valley 28, Middlefield Cardinal 13
Ansonia 56, Covington 0
Antwerp 54, Edon 24
Archbold 29, St. Henry 0
Ashland 14, Marion Harding 6
Ashland Crestview 20, Howard E. Knox 14
Ashland Mapleton 42, Wellington 18
Ashtabula Edgewood 55, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Ashville Teays Valley 28, Logan 6
Atwater Waterloo 21, Leetonia 0
Avon 28, Can. McKinley 7
Barberton 47, Stow-Munroe Falls 23
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 32, Sycamore Mohawk 7
Batavia Clermont NE 33, Miami Valley Christian Academy 21
Bay Village Bay 31, Mogadore Field 0
Beaver Eastern 31, Chillicothe Huntington 14
Bellevue 26, Wauseon 3
Belmont Union Local 48, Rayland Buckeye 7
Beloit W. Branch 34, Peninsula Woodridge 13
Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Conneaut 24
Bethel-Tate 18, Bishop Brossart, Ky. 14
Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Belpre 0
Bishop Fenwick 49, Oxford Talawanda 0
Bishop Ready 56, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 22
Bishop Watterson 42, Dublin Scioto 0
Blanchester 35, Batavia 20
Bloom-Carroll 28, Bishop Hartley 17
Bluffton 28, Pandora-Gilboa 21
Bowling Green 51, Fostoria 28
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 27, Maple Hts. 6
Brooklyn 28, Oberlin 6
Brookville 28, Anna 21
Bryan 42, Maumee 35
Bucyrus Wynford 22, Marion Pleasant 20
Burton Berkshire 50, Akr. Coventry 6
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 26, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14
Caldwell 41, Waterford 14
Caledonia River Valley 42, Mansfield Madison 0
Can. South 50, Dover 40
Canal Winchester 20, New Albany 14, OT
Carlisle 34, Casstown Miami E. 20
Cedarville 35, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Celina 37, St. Marys Memorial 15
Central Valley, Pa. 36, Austintown Fitch 35
Chagrin Falls 47, Beachwood 6
Chagrin Falls Kenston 49, Chesterland W. Geauga 14
Chardon NDCL 38, Ashtabula Lakeside 8
Chesapeake 22, Minford 21
Chillicothe Unioto 29, Amanda-Clearcreek 10
Cin. Anderson 48, Loveland 14
Cin. College Prep. 22, Cin. Summit Country Day 9
Cin. Country Day 33, Bradford 6
Cin. Elder 35, Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 14
Cin. Indian Hill 42, Cin. NW 7
Cin. Mariemont 28, Norwood 7
Cin. Moeller 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger, Ind. 0
Cin. N. College Hill 20, Franklin Middletown Christian 0
Cin. Princeton 18, W. Chester Lakota W. 3
Cin. Purcell Marian 26, Cin. Aiken 6
Cin. Riverview East 32, Hamilton New Miami 26
Cin. Sycamore 24, Fairfield 21
Cin. Taft 40, Reading 27
Cin. West Clermont 33, Morrow Little Miami 14
Cin. Winton Woods 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Cin. Withrow 29, Springboro 10
Cin. Wyoming 13, Monroe 0
Circleville Logan Elm 43, Williamsport Westfall 6
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Trenton Edgewood 0
Clayton Northmont 35, Cin. La Salle 31
Cle. Glenville 34, Powell Olentangy Liberty 10
Cle. Hay 9, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6
Cle. St. Ignatius 16, Mentor 14
Cle. VASJ 47, Youngs. Mooney 21
Clyde 44, Tol. Start 12
Coldwater 28, Bellefontaine 25
Collins Western Reserve 44, Castalia Margaretta 43, OT
Cols. Africentric 50, Cols. Linden-McKinley 0
Cols. Bexley 47, Cols. Mifflin 6
Cols. Grandview Hts. 34, West 18
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57, Lancaster 36
Cols. St. Charles 37, Cols. Beechcroft 18
Cols. Upper Arlington 41, Sunbury Big Walnut 14
Columbia Station Columbia 41, Fairview 27
Columbus Grove 24, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14
Corning Miller 44, New Matamoras Frontier 12
Cortland Lakeview 32, Jefferson Area 13
Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 32, Cin. Dohn High School 14
Creston Norwayne 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 7
Crooksville 31, Racine Southern 6
Crown City S. Gallia 34, Bidwell River Valley 13
Cuyahoga Falls 33, Akr. Springfield 6
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 30, Kent Roosevelt 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Erie McDowell, Pa. 28
Danville 67, Bucyrus 6
Day. Chaminade Julienne 67, Day. Belmont 0
Day. Dunbar 34, Cols. Walnut Ridge 14
Day. Meadowdale 22, Cin. Woodward 18
Day. Oakwood 38, Day. Northridge 12
DeGraff Riverside 23, Spring. NE 22
Defiance 16, Wapakoneta 13
Defiance Ayersville 42, Delphos Jefferson 26
Defiance Tinora 27, Tontogany Otsego 19
Delaware Hayes 37, Cols. Marion-Franklin 12
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24
Delta 31, Sherwood Fairview 28
Dixie Heights, Ky. 33, Cin. Hughes 8
Dola Hardin Northern 49, N. Baltimore 21
Dresden Tri-Valley 42, Pataskala Licking Hts. 7
Dublin Coffman 22, Centerville 14
Dublin Jerome 31, Reynoldsburg 13
E. Central, Ind. 42, Harrison 7
E. Liverpool 27, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
East 32, Cols. Independence 22
Eastlake North 35, Norwalk 0
Edgerton 46, W. Unity Hilltop 12
Elida 13, Lima Shawnee 9
Euclid 14, Erie, Pa. 4
Fairfield Christian 45, Frankfort Adena 43
Findlay 43, Lima Sr. 0
Fredericktown 19, Johnstown Northridge 17
Fremont Ross 21, Sandusky 15
Gahanna Cols. Academy 33, Cardington-Lincoln 8
Gahanna Lincoln 34, Groveport-Madison 3
Galion 21, Carey 14
Galion Northmor 60, Greenwich S. Cent. 0
Gallipolis Gallia 30, Athens 0
Galloway Westland 26, Cols. Franklin Hts. 14
Gates Mills Gilmour 49, Warrensville Hts. 18
Geneva 31, Struthers 22
Genoa Area 42, Tol. Bowsher 6
Germantown Valley View 60, Milton-Union 7
Gibsonburg 12, Attica Seneca E. 8
Girard 49, Youngs. Liberty 7
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Byesville Meadowbrook 16
Grafton Midview 23, N. Olmsted 6
Granville 15, Bellville Clear Fork 0
Green 21, Canfield S. Range 7
Greenfield McClain 14, McDermott Scioto NW 13
Grove City Christian 49, Franklin Furnace Green 13
Hamilton 21, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0
Hamilton Badin 10, Cols. DeSales 6
Hamler Patrick Henry 34, Haviland Wayne Trace 12
Hannibal River 0, Glouster Trimble 0
Hanoverton United 42, E. Can. 21
Harrod Allen E. 28, Arlington 3
Heath 46, Newark Licking Valley 17
Hebron Lakewood 28, Baltimore Liberty Union 23
Hicksville 28, Swanton 6
Hilliard Bradley 28, Hilliard Darby 10
Hilliard Davidson 48, Grove City 21
Hillsboro 56, Goshen 19
Holgate 54, Sandusky St. Mary 20
Holland Springfield 30, Tol. Rogers 20
Hubbard 35, Greenville, Pa. 7
Hudson 45, N. Can. Hoover 8
Huron 49, Sheffield Brookside 0
Ironton Rock Hill 28, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 21, Lucas 17
Johnstown 44, Coshocton 36
Kansas Lakota 31, Arcadia 7
Kenton 52, Ottawa-Glandorf 29
Kettering Alter 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
Kings Mills Kings 38, Cin. Turpin 10
Lakewood 41, Lorain Clearview 40
Lancaster Fairfield Union 38, Pomeroy Meigs 0
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 10, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 7
Leipsic 48, Van Buren 0
Lewis Center Olentangy 53, Medina 28
Lewistown Indian Lake 22, Milford Center Fairbanks 6
Liberty Center 47, Napoleon 6
Lisbon Beaver 41, Salem 20
Lisbon David Anderson 14, Fairport Harbor Harding 6
Lodi Cloverleaf 17, LaGrange Keystone 7
London 21, Chillicothe 0
Lorain 31, Elyria 12
Louisville 22, Zanesville 0
Lowellville 33, Campbell Memorial 14
Macedonia Nordonia 30, Berea-Midpark 21
Madison 41, Willoughby S. 6
Madonna, W.Va. 32, Wellsville 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Akr. Manchester 13
Malvern 28, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Mansfield Sr. 24, Canfield 14
Mantua Crestwood 36, Minerva 21
Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Franklin 7
Marion Elgin 32, Morral Ridgedale 0
Mason 24, Cin. Oak Hills 14
Massillon 56, Can. Glenoak 7
Massillon Jackson 36, Mayfield 35
Massillon Tuslaw 34, Doylestown Chippewa 0
McArthur Vinton County 19, Circleville 8
McComb 55, Convoy Crestview 13
McConnelsville Morgan 33, Vincent Warren 22
McDonald 21, Columbiana 14
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Cory-Rawson 14
Medina Buckeye 28, Amherst Steele 13
Medina Highland 35, N. Royalton 7
Miamisburg 14, Bellbrook 10
Middletown 20, Cin. Colerain 3
Middletown Madison Senior 21, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6
Milan Edison 42, Norwalk St. Paul 6
Milford 34, Lebanon 29
Millbury Lake 33, Northwood 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Orrville 31
Mineral Ridge 49, Orange 14
Minster 35, St. Paris Graham 0
Mogadore 21, Ravenna 3
Montpelier 9, Elmore Woodmore 7
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40, Ada 27
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 62, Lima Perry 28
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, Newton Falls 14
N. Ridgeville 41, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 6
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 57, Oregon Stritch 13
Nelsonville-York 21, Newark Cath. 9
New Bremen 28, Mechanicsburg 7
New Carlisle Tecumseh 28, Day. Carroll 14
New Concord John Glenn 42, Cambridge 14
New Lebanon Dixie 35, Union City Mississinawa Valley 27
New Lexington 33, Zanesville Maysville 10
New Madison Tri-Village 48, Camden Preble Shawnee 14
New Middletown Spring. 42, Brookfield 7
New Paris National Trail 28, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 21
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 67, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Newark 35, Mt. Vernon 28
Newcomerstown 27, Beallsville 0
Norton 49, Hunting Valley University 18
Oak Harbor 44, Tol. Woodward 0
Oberlin Firelands 30, Vermilion 0
Olmsted Falls 33, Brunswick 21
Ontario 35, Centerburg 0
Oregon Clay 42, Sylvania Northview 35
Painesville Riverside 31, Aurora 14
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Bloomdale Elmwood 7
Perry 33, Painesville Harvey 0
Perrysburg 17, Marysville 14
Philo 20, Carrollton 14
Pickerington Cent. 25, Huber Hts. Wayne 20
Pickerington N. 35, Pine-Richland, Pa. 14
Piketon 34, Oak Hill 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 35
Poland Seminary 41, Warren Howland 0
Port Clinton 52, Rossford 21
Portsmouth Notre Dame 28, Sugar Grove Berne Union 12
Portsmouth Sciotoville 46, Manchester 14
Portsmouth W. 31, Portsmouth 14
Proctorville Fairland 56, Wellston 21
Ravenna SE 48, Vienna Mathews 28
Reedsville Eastern 40, Zanesville Rosecrans 7
Richfield Revere 42, Akron Garfield 0
Richmond Edison 35, Independence 0
Richwood N. Union 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
Rittman 52, Windham 0
Rockford Parkway 48, Pioneer N. Central 27
Rocky River 42, Cle. John Marshall 6
STVM 16, Massillon Perry 14
Salineville Southern 38, Columbiana Crestview 6
Sandusky Perkins 62, Elyria Cath. 19
Sarahsville Shenandoah 45, Shadyside 14
Shaker Hts. 36, Lyndhurst Brush 0
Shelby 50, Lexington 19
Sidney 28, Riverside Stebbins 14
Smithville 51, Louisville Aquinas 8
South 36, Cols. Centennial 22
Southeastern 27, London Madison Plains 6
Southington Chalker 54, Sebring McKinley 6
Sparta Highland 26, Wooster Triway 7
Spencerville 35, Paulding 8
Spring. Kenton Ridge 44, Tipp City Bethel 0
Spring. NW 34, Spring. Greenon 0
Spring. Shawnee 35, Cin. Madeira 7
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 39, Cin. Western Hills 20
St. Clairsville 54, Martins Ferry 0
Steubenville 29, New Philadelphia 14
Streetsboro 49, Parma Normandy 27
Strongsville 18, Solon 13
Stryker 42, North Adams-Jerome, Mich. 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Apple Creek Waynedale 12
Sullivan Black River 12, West Salem Northwestern 6
Sylvania Southview 51, Tol. Waite 14
Tallmadge 10, Akr. Ellet 0
Thomas Worthington 28, Worthington Kilbourne 9
Thornville Sheridan 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19
Tiffin Calvert 35, Monroeville 34, OT
Tiffin Columbian 50, Chardon 49
Tipp City Tippecanoe 27, Fairborn 6
Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Tol. Whitmer 8
Tol. Christian 56, Morenci, Mich. 14
Tol. Ottawa Hills 40, Metamora Evergreen 7
Toronto 48, E. Palestine 0
Trotwood-Madison 38, Kettering Fairmont 8
Troy 58, Greenville 0
Troy Christian 18, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Twinsburg 58, Akr. North 14
Uhrichsville Claymont 60, Cle. John Adams 0
Uniontown Lake 42, Youngs. Boardman 31
Upper Sandusky 26, Mt. Gilead 12
Urbana 28, Ft. Recovery 20
Utica 49, Loudonville 7
Van Wert 64, Lima Bath 42
Vandalia Butler 27, Piqua 3
Vanlue 56, Millersport 28
Versailles 35, Ft. Loramie 0
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Arcanum 13
W. Jefferson 49, Bainbridge Paint Valley 13
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 57, Warsaw River View 6
W. Liberty-Salem 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7
Wadsworth 45, Wooster 13
Washington C.H. 39, Mt. Orab Western Brown 20
Waverly 42, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28
Waynesfield-Goshen 63, Crestline 0
Waynesville 24, Jamestown Greeneview 20
Westerville N. 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 21
Westerville S. 33, Westerville Cent. 30
Westlake 45, Cle. Rhodes 18
Wheelersburg 20, Cin. McNicholas 17
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 19
Wickliffe 48, Ashtabula St. John 12
Willard 37, Plymouth 16
Williamsburg 54, New Richmond 39
Wilmington 24, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43, Bridgeport 0
Worthington Christian 48, Day. Christian 6
Xenia 37, W. Carrollton 7
Youngs. East 58, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Youngs. Ursuline 38, Parma Padua 7
Zanesville W. Muskingum 39, Marietta 20
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45, Navarre Fairless 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cuyahoga Hts. vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.