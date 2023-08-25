Man indicted following high-speed pursuit

Mahmoud

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Hadeem Mahmoud, 21, was arraigned on Thursday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court after being indicted for allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit.

On July 28, Mahmoud was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on one count of failure to comply and one count of receiving stolen property. Mahmoud was then taken into custody the following month, on Aug. 18, as arranged by the court.

This indictment stems from a June 24 incident. At 3:15 p.m. that day, the Washington C.H. Police Department assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers during a pursuit of a stolen 2012 Dodge Charger. The pursuit, which originated outside of Fayette County, entered the city through Clinton Avenue, where the driver, later identified as Mahmoud, continued through the city at speeds of around 100 miles per hour, according to reports.

Police officers attempted to spike Mahmoud’s vehicle but were unsuccessful.

The chase continued through the city to Washington Avenue, where Mahmoud made a right turn onto Ely Street and crashed at the dead end. Mahmoud and two passengers fled from the vehicle and could not be immediately located, police said.

An OSHP air unit and the police UAV were involved in the search.

The two vehicle passengers were eventually located at the rear of Washington Cemetery after police received a citizen complaint. Neveah Armengau and a 17-year-old male were identified as the two passengers.

Mahmoud was located around four hours later on State Route 753 near US Route 22 after another citizen complaint, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply. He also has charges pending through other agencies for similar offenses.