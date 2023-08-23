The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. today and an excessive heat watch is in effect Thursday afternoon and evening.

Heat index values up to 100 are expected today, according to the NWS. On Thursday, heat index values are expected to reach between 105 and 110 degrees.

As the temperature climbs higher, it’s crucial to stay safe and comfortable in the summer heat. Thanks to the valuable guidance from the local Emergency Management Agency, whether you’re looking for ways to protect yourself, your loved ones, or even your furry friends, here’s a comprehensive guide to beating the heat.

Important Tips for Staying Safe:

1. Never Leave Anyone in a Closed Car: Remember that leaving people or pets in a closed car on a warm day can lead to dangerous temperatures within minutes.

2. Visit Cooling Centers: If you don’t have access to air conditioning at home, consider heading to a cooling center. These centers offer a respite from the heat and a chance to cool down.

3. Cool Showers and Baths: Take cool showers or baths to bring down your body temperature and find relief from the heat.

4. Wear the Right Clothes: Opt for loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing to help stay cool throughout the day.

5. Reduce Oven Use: Minimize oven usage during hot weather to prevent unnecessary heat buildup in your living space.

6. Stay in the Shade: When spending time outdoors, seek shade to shield yourself from direct sunlight. Don’t forget to wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face.

7. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Water is your best companion in high temperatures.

8. Time Outdoor Activities: If possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and work during the hottest part of the day. Opt for cooler times to engage in such endeavors.

9. Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Regularly check in on family members, seniors, and neighbors, especially those who might be more susceptible to heat-related issues.

10. Recognize Heat-Related Conditions: Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Prompt recognition can lead to timely intervention.

11. Ensure Pet Safety: If your pets are outside, ensure they have access to plenty of cool water and shaded areas. Remember, asphalt and dark pavement can become very hot and cause discomfort to your pet’s paws.