The Washington High School tennis team traveled to Pickaway County Wednesday, Aug. 23 for a non-league match against Logan Elm.

Logan Elm won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, Jillian Frederick lost to McKinley Perkins, 0-6, 1-6.

Kate Bailey lost at second singles to Aubrey Justis, 5-7, 1-6.

Siddhi Patel fell at third singles, 3-6, 5-7 to Savannah Cinley.

Sam Dallmayer and Adysun Bartruff lost their first doubles match, 0-6, 0-6 to Ally Berger and Kaylee Ross.

At second doubles, Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods lost to Jenna Reeser and Laney Smith, 0-6, 1-6.

Washington’s match at Miami Trace, set for Thursday, Aug. 24, now has a starting time of 6 p.m., due to the hot weather, according to Miami Trace Athletic Director Aaron Hammond.