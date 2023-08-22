WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The second half of August ushers in the height of the local produce harvest: tomatoes, melons, sweetcorn, green beans, a variety of potatoes, zucchini, peppers and more. Plus, the local apple season is just beginning at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

Vendors will also have ground beef, brats, cookies, crocheted baby essentials and wax melts. This Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m. is now doing central credit/debit card processing: please see Nancy of Cozy Baby Blessings for details. (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can also be used for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

SLATE HILL FARM & ORCHARD (Greg Hood and family): Buckeye Gala Simmons apples —Beautiful deep red apple with strong aromas and crisp flesh and sweet taste. Ideal apple for cooking, baking and eating.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, pineapple, sugar, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge and lemon bars.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

GERHARDT/KING FARMS (Kevin Gerhardt & Jeff King): Super-sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, slicing tomatoes, new potatoes (red)and Yukon gold potatoes, zucchini and yellow summer squash.

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): All sizes of tomatoes, melons, green beans, zucchini, new potatoes, peppers, and MORE!

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): WAX MELT WEDNESDAY! Bakers Dozen! 13 1oz melts for $10 this Wednesday only! Over 40 scents now including the Fall and Holiday favorites, Pumpkin Pie Spice, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Maple Walnut Fudge, Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow, Clove, Christmas Cabernet and Gingerbread. ALSO, handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Credit and Debit cards accepted.

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, great for grilling!