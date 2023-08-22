The Washington and Miami Trace j-v boys golf teams squared off on Monday, Aug. 21 in a dual match at The Greens Golf Course.

Washington would win the match with a score of 210, while Miami Trace finished with a 212.

Individually for the Blue Lions, Shane Crago led and was the medalist with a 44, followed by Logan Krape with a 51, Nathan Snyder with a 57, Logan Clevenger with a 58, Mason Conger with a 60, and Quinton Marine with a 67.

Individually for the Panthers, Gavin Cottril led with a 51, followed by Trenton Seymour with a 54, Reilly Campbell with a 58, Tanner Eggleton with a 59, Brock McBee with a 64, and Charlie Worley with a 67.