The sixth-annual Art on the Square event was held Saturday, Aug. 12 in downtown Washington Court House. AOTS did a special dedication to Godwin Apaliyah, at noon, and his family was there to accept the plaque that was made in his memory. Godwin organized a program called Leadership Fayette, which was a 12-month course for leaders from around the community. The class was split into two groups, and each group was responsible for creating a final project/event to close the 12-month program; the group created Art on the Square. Not only did the committee present a plaque in Godwin’s memory, but Sara Creamer, one of the committee members, painted a traditional fabric design from Ghana, which is Godwin’s native country. This specific design means “the extended family is a force.” Pictured are Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland, Gabriel, Olivia and Blaise Apaliyah, Fayette County Commissioner Tony Anderson, and Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean.

Pictured are, left to right, Tara Ivers, Colleen Roundhouse, Judy Havens, Sara Creamer, and Chelsie Baker.

Pictured is some of the artwork from the Art on the Square event. This event is funded by Fayette County Travel and Tourism, Ohio Arts Council, and by various local businesses from around the community. Also, “thank you” to the City Service Department for all they do for this event. AOTS will return in August of 2024.