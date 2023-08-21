The Washington High School girls tennis team hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Aug. 17.

Chillicothe won the match, four courts to none.

The second doubles match between Washington’s Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods and Chillicothe’s Lillian Brown and Mackenzie Skaggs was rained out with Chillicothe leading. The Cavs were up a set and leading 4-2 in the second set when play was halted.

At first singles, Jillian Frederick lost to Bella Flores, 0-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Kate Bailey fell to Judea Harding, 0-6, 0-6.

Siddhi Patel lost at third singles to Avery Miller, 1-6, 0-6.

At first doubles, Sam Dallmayer and Adysun Bartruff lost to Kayla Penn and Kynze Bayes, 3-6, 2-6.

Washington (0-5) have a match scheduled for Tuesday at Hillsboro.

Washington is at Logan Elm Wednesday, Aug. 23 and at Miami Trace Thursday, Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m.